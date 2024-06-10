The Boys trolls fans with hints about Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s mysterious Season 4 role

The Boys has kept fans on their toes before the Season 4 premiere, with a new video trolling viewers with hints about Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s mysterious new role.

The Boys Season 4 already has fans extremely hyped, as they’re waiting to see the outcome of Homelander‘s trial and meet all the new Supes who are sure to make a big impact in their own ways.

However, one new character that has most viewers buzzing with excitement is Jeffrey Dean Morgan, since the full extent of his character’s background and motivations have been kept under wraps.

Luckily, The Boys’ social media account posted a video of Morgan talking about his character in great detail — but, in classic The Boys’ fashion, the entire thing was a troll. The actor’s explanation is both bleeped out and reacted in the subtitles.

Fans of The Boys took the troll in stride as one fan tweeted, “4 days until we meet [REDACTED],” and another commented, “I can‘t wait to see what his character will do…”

Despite the majority of details surrounding Morgan’s character being kept secret, there is a small amount of information about him that viewers can take into the Season 4 premiere.

Morgan will be playing Joe Kessler, an old army buddy of Boys’ leader Billy Butcher who doesn’t seem to like The Boys, and feels like they haven’t been doing enough to take down Vought and Homelander.

While he may not like the team very much, showrunner Eric Kripke has hinted that his fondness for Butcher could lead to The Boys finally gaining some wins in their fight against their opposition.

“He’s instrumental in helping Butcher and adds a new element that can really help Butcher accomplish his goals,” Kripke explained to SFX Magazine. “People are really going to love it because watching those two work off each other, it’s just like watching two heavyweight fighters, they’re just both so good and interesting. The way they spar is fantastic.”

And Butcher is going to need all the help he can get to save Ryan and take Homelander down, as a new Season 4 clip revealed he only has months to live after dabbling with the supe drug Temp V.

The Boys Season 4 premieres on June 13.