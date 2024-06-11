The Boys fans are calling “doomed” Homelander flashback the saddest scene of all time

Season 4 is about to unload a whole lot of drama, but The Boys fans think they’ve found the “doomed” saddest scene in the entire show via a Homelander flashback.

It’s Homelander’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Now, The Boys Season 4 is set to feature Homelander’s trial after he murdered a man in plain view for the world to see.

Our superhero has never been that super across any of the show’s seasons, but back in Season 1, there was a time that viewers actually felt sorry for him — and fans are now dubbing it the saddest scene of all time.

Article continues after ad

When Homelander is made to share his childhood story for an on-camera interview, we learn that his tales of attending baseball practice are a pack of lies, actually being brought up in a sterile laboratory, closed off from any human interaction.

Fans see toddler Homelander sitting on the floor with his infamous blanket, alone in a furniture-less space while scientists, including Dr. Jonah Vogelbaum, look on through a small window.

Article continues after ad

“This is one of the absolute saddest scenes in the show,” one fan posted on Reddit. “It’s just how innocent and playful he is and what a giant monster they made. He was doomed from the very beginning.”

Article continues after ad

A second agreed, “As a parent it made me really sad,” while a third added, “This is worse than any Supe ever in comic… even Batman had Alfred…. yeah it was the saddest moment.”

This isn’t the only flashback viewers see from Homelander’s childhood. After “getting through the bad room,” Homelander had killed several of his private tutors by the time he was 10.

These were by accident, but moments like this lead other fans to believe that adult Homelander is making consciously bad choices.

“Homelander CHOOSES to hurt and cause suffering. That’s what makes him unlikable instead of using his immense powers and strength for good and be selfless he uses is for his gain and self-interest,” one fan argues.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“He is the definition of natural evil. While he only cares about himself not other people. Even his son — he just sees him as an extension of himself and he probably only ‘loves him’ because he wants to pass on his legacy to him.”

With the jury out, there’s no denying that the scene of tiny Homelander alone in a room is a sobering one. More flashbacks to his origin story are expected in The Boys Season 4, but fans will have to wait until June 13 to find out for certain.

You can also learn how the Gen V timeline ties in, what you need to remember from the Gen V finale, and what Gen V cameos we expect. We’ve also got a list of the other best superhero TV shows.