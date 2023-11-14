What is The Curse about? “Awkward and weird” Showtime series explained

Nathan Fielder’s new show The Curse is now airing on Showtime, so what is the strange new series -which stars Emma Stone – about?

Nathan Fielder has made a career out of awkward comedy. First with his reality parody show Nathan For You, which ran for four seasons from 2013-2017. Then in the 2022 docu-comedy The Rehearsal.

Now he’s back with a series called The Curse, which Fielder co-created with Benny Safdie. And in which he co-stars with Safdie and Emma Stone.

Here’s what to expect from the series, as well as what viewers are saying about the weirdness on social media.

What is The Curse about?

Here’s how Showtime describes The Curse, via the network’s official synopsis: “The Curse centers on Whitney and Asher Siegel, a newlywed couple struggling to bring their vision for eco-conscious housing to the small community of Española, New Mexico.

“But, their efforts are complicated when an eccentrically flawed reality TV producer, Dougie, sees opportunity in their story.

“As the series unfolds, the couple find themselves caught in a mysterious web of ethical and moral gray zones – all while trying to keep their relationship afloat.”

What viewers are saying about The Curse

Viewers have been divided in their opinions of The Curse, with some liking Fielder’s latest slice of strange, and others perplexed by the weird twists and turns.

Robert King is impressed, writing: “A fairly wild satire of performative goodness that goes out of its way to avoid a consistent tone. There is broad satire, subtle comedy, and some good marital drama between Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder. Some great New Mexican casting too. Weird and highly recommended.”

While Kendall Whitmore wrote: “The first episode hurt my soul, horrendous vibes, literally no one is likeable… will be tuned in every week.”

Klein Felt is also a fan, stating that the show is: “Hilarious, biting, and an incredibly real look at privilege, class, and the world we find ourselves occupying. Nathan Fielder can do NO WRONG!”

‘Quoth the Raven’ was less impressed, however, writing: “Awkward, weird and entertaining enough. Pretty generic approach to gentrification, which felt unchallenging. Wish they built the skepticism before revealing the flaws. Like Barbie, the narrative is spoon-fed and left me desperate for diversity in the writers room.”

While Jesse Gill was freaked out by proceedings, writing: “Omg the amount of purposeful cringe is almost too much to handle… Nathan Fielder makes me so uncomfortable.”

The Curse is currently streaming on Showtime in the US and Paramount+ in the UK. For more TV and Movies coverage, head here.