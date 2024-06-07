The Boys fans notice “brutal” Homelander comment in new Season 4 clip

A new clip for The Boys Season 4 teases a tense exchange between Butcher, Ryan, and Homelander, with fans noticing a particularly “brutal” comment from the Supe.

It’s a good time to be a fan of anti-superhero content, with The Boys Season 4 set to premiere later this month, promising even more mayhem from the titular group, The Seven, and a host of new Supes.

Amazon Prime Video released the first clip this week, showing a desperate Butcher pleading with Ryan to come away with him.

However, before he can explain how evil his dad really is, Homelander arrives on the scene and quickly notices Butcher’s predicament: he’s got months to live following his affair with Temp V.

Article continues after ad

Warning: Some may find this content distressing.

When he first shows up, Homelander says to Butcher, “No means no, William.” This is a particularly disturbing statement given how Ryan was conceived by Homelander forcing himself on Butcher’s deceased wife Becca.

Article continues after ad

“‘No means no’ is brutal given how Ryan came to be,” said one fan on Reddit, while another commented, “I think the worst part of his character is the hypocrisy.”

A third added, “Homelander fully knows he is a r*pist and has been using it to get under Butcher’s skin since Season 1. It is genuinely the most despicable part of his whole character.”

Article continues after ad

Others believe Homelander is so narcissistic that he doesn’t even believe he’s done anything wrong. “I’m not sure, I could believe that Homelander doesn’t think he’s a r*pist,” said one.

Another replied, “My take is that he considers humans as so below him that he’s aware he forced himself on her, but doesn’t consider it r*pe because she’s ‘just a human’, the same way hunters will shoot a deer but not consider it murder because it’s just an animal.”

Article continues after ad

“Homelander also convinced Ryan that the guy he killed was a p*do,” added a third. “Real predators and manipulators LOVE to project onto anyone they want to villainize, especially if they think it will throw people off their scent.”

Article continues after ad

The Boys Season 4 premieres on June 13, 2024. Until then, check out the Season 4 theories explained, how the Gen V timeline ties in, and all The Boys seasons ranked. You can also take a look at the new TV shows headed to streaming this month.