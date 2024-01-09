The Bear Season 3: Jeremy Allen White shares his hopes for Carmy and Claire

Following his win for The Bear at the Golden Globes, actor Jeremy Allen White shared his hopes for Carmy and love interest Claire in Season 3.

It’s been a wild few weeks for Jeremy Allen White. The actor received rave reviews for his performance as wrestler Kerry Von Erich in critically acclaimed biopic The Iron Claw.

He also takes center stage in a new Calvin Klein underwear advert that was recently unveilved.

While on Sunday night, he received his second Golden Globe for The Bear, which led to speculation about the show’s next series. So beware: spoilers for Season 2 ahead.

Jeremy Allen White shares his hopes for Carmy and Claire in The Bear Season 3

Season 2 of The Bear ended in pretty grim fashion for Carmy (White). While locked in a fridge, he complains that his relationship with Claire (Molly Gordon) is clouding his judgement, and getting in the way of his work in the kitchen. Little realising that Claire is listening on the other side of the fridge door.

It gets worse when he makes it out, and hears an earlier phone message from Claire, proclaiming her love for Carmy. Doh!

When asked during a Golden Globes press conference what he expects for the couple in Season 3, White says: “I truly have no idea, but as Jeremy, a reader of scripts and watcher of shows, I think she deserve an apology at the very least. So I hope there’s some version of that when I read scripts again.”

What Golden Globes did Season 2 win?

The Bear swept the big ones in the Golden Globe comedy/musical categories. The show won Best Comedy Series. Jeremy Allen White won his second GG for Best Male Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy. And Ayo Edebiri went home with Best Female Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy.

The Bear Season 2 is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ now. Check out our other coverage here. You can also read about who we want to see in Season 3 here, and some of our other TV and movie hubs below:

