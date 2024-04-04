The Bear Season 3 clip leaks online — but there’s a catch

We got our first look at The Bear Season 3 this week when a clip leaked online — but there’s a catch.

The Bear Season 2 was some of the best TV of 2023, cleaning up at this year’s awards season. So, it’s no surprise there’s plenty of hype about the upcoming Season 3.

With the third chapter of the FX series dropping this June, a 53-second clip from Disney’s shareholders meeting made its way online yesterday (April 3).

The footage shows Neil (Matty Matheson) chatting with his brother, Ted (Ricky Staffieri), in the back of Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney’s (Ayo Edebiri) new fine-dining restaurant.

They call Carmy in to take a look at a collection of portraits they’ve put together on the backroom wall, with Neil explaining that it’s “every major food critic.” It makes Carmy feel a certain type of way but he does his best to hide it. “This looks good though, this is smart,” he says.

It appears he’s feeling the pressure, knowing he’s now in the big leagues.

Although the clip is a great teaser of what’s to come, FX has ordered media to take it down, stating that it was never intended to be shared beyond the Disney meeting.

FX shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter that reads: “Today during The Walt Disney Company’s Annual Shareholder Meeting, a clip from the upcoming third season of FX’s The Bear was shown as part of the presentation.

“The clip was subsequently captured and shared publicly without permission. This clip is not authorized for use beyond the shareholder meeting and we request that you and/or your outlet do not post or share it in any manner.

“If it has already been posted, we request that it be removed immediately.”

It has since been taken down by outlets that published it, but numerous fans managed to catch a glimpse beforehand – and they like what they saw.

Speaking about the Fak brothers, one wrote on Reddit: “I love how they were just trying to do something nice for Carmy, but in reality it would probably give him a lot of anxiety lol. Their hearts were in the right place.”

“I love the Faks, man,” said another, while a third quipped, “Seems like a really good way to keep Carm’s panic attacks away!”

The Bear Season 3 is set to premiere sometime in June 2024. Until then, catch up with everything we know about the third chapter, take a look at the best TV shows streaming this month, and get stuck into the most binge-worthy series.