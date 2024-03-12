The Bear Season 3 could be the end of the series

Hulu’s The Bear is gearing up having started filming Season 3 and sweeping award shows – but the third season might not lead to a fourth.

The Bear has taken home multiple accolades from the SAG Awards, Emmys, and Golden Globes. Having originally aired in 2022, no one expected the comedy-drama to be a powerhouse success.

It stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, a world-class chef who returned to his Chicago roots to run his deceased brother’s sandwich shop. The storyline has flourished and evolved with fans loving every aspect of the series, its characters, and its heartfelt storylines.

The Bear Season 3 began production in February with the main cast returning, and while fans are hopeful, it may or may not be the last.

The Bear Season 4 may not happen

Despite the series’ success, reports claim that creator Christopher Storer agreed to work on three seasons, with a Season 4 unclear for now.

According to Reel Chicago, FX/Hulu wants to see The Bear Season 4 happen. But it may be tricky as Storer had originally agreed to only create three seasons, with him possibly leaving to focus on his other projects.

For now, Storer has agreed to film extra episodes for the series only if they were filmed alongside Season 3. But whether these episodes will be added to the new season or a fourth is unclear. With the third season currently in production, FX/Hulu has not made any official announcement about the series creator or the future of The Bear.

Some believe a Season 4 is inevitable given the series’ success. At the 2024 Emmys, it took home 10 awards, with White winning Best Actor in a Comedy Series for the role of Carmy. His co-stars Ayo Edebiri won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won Best Supporting Actor.

The third season will have a lot to address as a set photo revealed the characters to be attending a funeral. Likely for Marcus’s ill mother which was teased at the end of Season 2 with Marcus not having picked up various calls from her. The Bear Season 3 will have the official opening of the new restaurant, with Carmy hopefully paying back a debt.

The new season is set to premiere in June, but there are plenty of new series to watch until then available to stream.