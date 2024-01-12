Will there be a Sonic Prime Season 4?

Is there going to be a Sonic Prime Season 4? The third season just dropped on Netflix, but will there be a fourth to come?

Written by Justin Peniston and Duncan Rouleau and developed by Man of Action, the collective behind Ben 10 and Ultimate Spider-Man, the series follows Sonic after his speedy eagerness to be a hero transports him to alternate reality in the Shatterverse.

While aimed at children, Sonic Prime has proven to be quite weighty in its short run, with its second season ending on an emotional cliffhanger: after implying Nine isn’t the “real Tails,” he abandoned Sonic and Shadow and left to find the last shard in the Grim. Viewership has also been strong, with the series garnering 82 million hours viewed last year.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The first episode of Season 3 dropped early, but all eight episodes are available to stream on Netflix. So, what’s next? Spoilers to follow…

Is there going to be a Sonic Prime Season 4?

Bad news, folks: Sonic Prime Season 4 probably isn’t happening, as Season 3 marked the end of the show. However, that doesn’t mean the story is over.

Sonic Prime has been billed as a 24-episode series since its premiere in 2022, but Season 3’s ending isn’t exactly… conclusive. After Nine transferred the Prism’s energy into Sonic, it didn’t shatter – so he used it to dispatch the Eggmen and restore Green Hills, and the energy of his home saves Sonic’s life.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Egghead tries to take the prism, but Shadow appears and quickly absconds with it. Just as everything seems like it’s back to normal, a mysterious force arrives in the distance – and the show ends on that cliffhanger.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Understandably, fans have been left a bit frustrated, especially without a clear answer about what happened to the Shatterverse. Ian Flynn, a prolific Sonic writer in the blue blur’s history, tweeted: “All I’ve said was I didn’t want to talk about Prime’s placement until it was done. If you’ve seen that ending, then… it doesn’t matter, b/c Prime wipes itself out. It’s sometime after Advance 3, but otherwise, it’s moot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I didn’t want to sour anyone’s expectations or investment by spoiling how Prime resolves, that’s all. If you enjoyed it, awesome. Savor it. If you didn’t, then you can safely ignore it. Simple as that.”

Fans on Reddit have been speculating that the ending could be a launchpad for a new series altogether, or perhaps even a feature film. “A Sonic Prime movie, a potential season 4 and/or a whole new Sonic cartoon – it’s all good! By now you should realize that nothing slows this franchise down,” one suggested.

Article continues after ad

“There’s totally going to be a Season 4 come on, the way it ends screams that there will be more,” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

We’ll keep this space updated with any updates about Sonic Prime Season 4. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming TV & movie hubs below:

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3