Knuckles soundtrack: Every song in the Paramount Plus series

If you’re already humming the songs from the Knuckles soundtrack, we’ve got you covered: here’s a full tracklist so you can find your favorite “jams.”

Idris Elba’s Knuckles made his debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, introduced as a foe with one goal: protecting the Master Emerald and bringing honor to his ancestor. By the end of the sequel, he teams up with the blue blur and Tails to take down Dr. Robotnik.

The Paramount Plus spinoff picks up with Knuckles in Green Hills, struggling to adjust to quiet, suburban life and frequently getting under Maddie’s (Tika Sumpter) skin. He decides to train a new apprentice: Wade (Adam Pally), the local sheriff’s deputy with his sights set on Reno’s national bowling tournament.

With all six episodes streaming now, we’ve broken down the soundtrack across every episode of Knuckles.

Knuckles soundtrack and songs

Patty Smyth’s ‘The Warrior’ is Knuckles’ theme song, which plays in every episode. Below you’ll find the rest of the songs across all six episodes.

Episode 1

‘Can I Kick It?’ – A Tribe Called Quest

‘Non, je ne regrette rien’ – Édith Piaf

Episode 2

‘Holding Out For A Hero’ – Bonnie Tyler

‘I Don’t Want to Wait’ – Paula Cole

‘Rock You Like a Hurricane’ – Scorpions

‘Frickin’ Human Race’ – Asa Taccone

Episode 3

‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry’ – Hank Williams

‘All The Small Things’ – Blink-182

‘Hava Nagila’ – Barry & Batya Segal

Episode 4

‘Good Morning’ – Adam Cooper, Daniel Crossley & Scarlett Strallen

‘Send Me An Angel’ – Real Life

‘Flames of Disaster (feat. Michael Bolton)’ – Julian Barratt & Asa Taccone

Episode 5

‘Damn It Feels Good to Be a Gangsta’ – Geto Boys

‘Let Me Entertain You’ – Robbie Williams

‘Scarface (Push It To The Limit)’ – Paul Engemann

‘The Story of My Old Man’ – Good Charlotte

Episode 6

‘Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)’ – Elton John

‘Pick Up The Pieces’ – Average White Band

‘Whatta Man’ – Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue

Knuckles score details

The show’s score was composed by Tom Howe, who also wrote Ted Lasso’s theme.

It’s not available on vinyl yet, but it’s available to stream in its entirety on Spotify and other platforms.

All six episodes of Knuckles are out now. You can find out more about how Paramount Plus ranks against other streaming services and other new TV shows to watch this month.