How to watch Knuckles: Release date, time & streaming details

Here’s how to watch Knuckles, the new Sonic spinoff on Paramount Plus, with details of its release date and time on the streaming platform.

Later this year, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will see the return of Sega’s blue blur on the big screen — and, alongside Tails and co., he’ll face off against Keanu Reeves’ Shadow.

In the meantime, there’s a new TV show to keep fans occupied: Knuckles, a solo adventure for Idris Elba’s spiky-fisted echidna warrior after his lauded debut in 2022’s sequel, marking the first spinoff of the Sonic Cinematic Universe.

We’re now less than a day away from our return to Green Hills — so, if you’re excited for Knuckles as we are, we’ve got you covered.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Knuckles

Knuckles is available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Two Paramount+ plans are available: Essential, priced at $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually, which has “limited” commercials and doesn’t include your local CBS station; and its SHOWTIME package, priced at $11.99 monthly or $119.99 each year, which is ad-free and (except live TV) has other perks. If you’re unsure about signing up, you can take advantage of its free trial.

Article continues after ad

Knuckles will premiere on April 26 at 12am PT/3am ET.

Below, you can find exactly when Knuckles will be released in your time zone, wherever you are in the world:

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

How many episodes of Knuckles are there?

Knuckles has six episodes in total, and here’s the best part: they will all be available to stream at the same time, so you can binge the whole series in one sitting.

Article continues after ad

Each episode is around 30 minutes long, so you could watch the entire season in just three hours.

What is Knuckles about?

Knuckles picks up after Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with the titular echidna struggling to adjust to suburban life. However, he finds his purpose by training a new warrior: Wade Wipple, the local deputy sheriff.

Wipple has one goal: to get to Reno and reclaim his spot on his bowling team — and hopefully reunite with his estranged father. Knuckles agrees to help him, but there’s other problems along the way, including superweapon-toting agents and a crazed “buyer” hellbent on catching the echidna.

Article continues after ad

Speaking to Collider, Elba teased that the show is “funny” but also doesn’t “shy away from being super detailed and just as good, in terms of quality and depth and writing and performance, as the movie series.”

Article continues after ad

“I think that if you wanted to know a little bit more about Knuckles, you get to know a whole lot more about him. So, that’s what I like about it. It is a real universe dive. You know what I mean? The Sonic franchise grows, and here comes Knuckles. You get to know a lot more,” he said.

Who’s in the Knuckles cast?

Idris Elba stars as Knuckles, alongside Adam Pally as Wade Wipple. The cast also includes Ellie Taylor and Kid Cudi as the villainous Agents Willoughby and Mason and Rory McCann as the Buyer.

Stockard Channing also makes an appearance as Wade’s mother, with Edi Patterson playing his sister Wanda. Cary Elwes plays “Pistol” Pete Wipple, Wade’s father, while The Mighty Boosh’s Julian Barratt portrays bounty hunter Jack Sinclair.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) appear, they’re only in the show’s first episode. Tika Sumpter briefly reprises her role as Maddie, but don’t expect to see James Marsden’s Tom.

You can also check out other new TV shows streaming in April, as well as the best binge-worthy series to add to your watch list.