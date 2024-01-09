Sonic Prime: Why did Nine betray Sonic?

Sonic Prime Season 3 speeds onto Netflix this week, and if you need a catch-up, you may be wondering: why did Nine betray Sonic?

Sonic Prime is the sixth animated series in the franchise, following SEGA’s iconic video game speedster as he teams up with his trusty heroes after a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a universe-shattering event.

Written by Justin Peniston and Duncan Rouleau and developed by Man of Action, the collective behind Ben 10 and Ultimate Spider-Man, the show has been a considerable success. While not fetching viewership on the level of Squid Game or Stranger Things, it amassed more than 82 million hours viewed in 2023.

This week, Sonic Prime will come to an end with its third and final batch of episodes. It’s set to pick up straight after the events of the Season 2 finale, and Nine’s betrayal. Warning – Season 2 spoilers ahead!

Why did Nine betray Sonic?

Nine betrays Sonic at the end of Season 2 because he believes Sonic doesn’t consider the consequences of his actions and other people’s feelings. Sonic also doesn’t consider Nine to be the “real Tails” and dismisses his desire to live in a peaceful world of his own making.

In Episode 8, Shadow and Sonic teamed up to protect the Paradox Prism while Nine tried to fix it. Despite Shadow’s warnings that Nine isn’t trustworthy, he helps them defeat the Chaos Council – but that’s where their cooperation ends.

Nine reveals that the final Prism shard is hidden somewhere in the Grim, which he hopes to transform into a “perfect world” – but Sonic wants to rebuild Green Hill and bring back his friends. Nine believes this could result in his erasure from existence, as well as New Yoke City and the other Shatterspaces.

“I assumed after everything we’ve been through, you’d see things the way I do. Just like the real Tails would,” Sonic tells him, which only angers him more. “I am real! Just not your real friend,” he says.

Sonic hasn’t weighed up the possible catastrophic outcomes of restoring Green Hill, so Nine disappears into the Grim with the Prism. “Trust you? The only person I can trust is myself,” he says.

Sonic Prime Season 3 premieres on Netflix on January 11. Check out our breakdown of the cast here.