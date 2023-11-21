Ryan Reynolds just made a “sequel” to one of his most underrated movies

When it comes to scene-stealing moments, Ryan Reynolds is no stranger to success – having just made a “sequel” to one of his most underrated movies.

The Deadpool and Welcome to Wrexham star is a firm favorite with fans both on and off the screen. If anything, he’s the king of giving people exactly what they want.

While his filmography is extensive, some movies have slipped under the radar – and nowhere is that more true than the 2005 comedy Just Friends.

Cited as one of the most underrated comedies of the 2000s, Reynolds has recently teamed up with ex-costar Amy Smart to recreate the Thanksgiving scene for an Aviation Gin spot.

Ryan Reynolds makes “sequel” to Just Friends

It’s been 18 years since the movie first aired, with the official synopsis reading: “High school student Chris Brander (Ryan Reynolds) loves his best friend, Jamie Palamino (Amy Smart). He finally confesses his feelings, but she tells him that she just wants to be friends, and he leaves town in shame.

“Ten years later, Chris is a successful record executive and involved with self-absorbed pop star Samantha James (Anna Faris). He still pines for Jamie, though, and when his plans to go to Paris for the holidays fall through, he returns to his hometown to try and win her heart.”

In the reunion skit, Amy and Ryan are pretending to film a Thanksgiving scene at home, being taken out of the moment thanks to the green screen backdrop.

“Just Friends needs a sequel, such a good movie. The sequel is not complete without ‘I Swear’ being sung again,” one fan posted in response to the YouTube clip on Reynolds’ channel, titled Just Friendsgiving.

“It’s a tradition in my house, we watch Just Friends every Christmas. It was great seeing both of them together again,” added another. “This Thanksgiving, we should definitely be thankful for Ryan Reynolds,” commented a third.

