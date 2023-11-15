Welcome to Wrexham renewed for Season 3: 2024 release & everything we know

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenny, and the Wrexham soccer club will be back for a third season. For those interested in the next chapter in the epic underdog story, here is everything you need to know about Welcome to Wrexham Season 3.

Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries that follows the Welsh town and its beloved football teams. Co-owners and Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds feature at large as the two work hard to help develop the club and the surrounding community both.

Since the first season aired back in 2022, fans have fallen in love with the underdog story of Wrexham and following McElhenny and Reynolds as they learn to love and appreciate the sport and the significance it has in the UK.

Season 3 of Welcome to Wrexham has just been confirmed, so without further ado, here is everything we know so far about the third installment of the hit docuseries.

Contents:

Welcome to Wrexham season 3 release window: When will the new season premiere?

Fans of Welcome to Wrexham, you’re in luck. The third season of the docuseries is set to drop during Spring 2024. Meaning those who love supporting the team and the series will only have to wait half a year before new content is on their screens.

“The wild global success of Welcome to Wrexham is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham,” said Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment.

“It’s a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season. Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago.”

We’ll be sure to update this section when an exact release date drops, so be sure to check back in.

Welcome to Wrexham season 3 plot details

The docuseries will continue to follow the journey of Wrexham Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds continue to lead their soccer club to new heights.

At the end of season 2, Wrexham was able to triumph and earn a promotion up to League 2 of the English soccer series.

Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham won over the hearts of fans everywhere.

As a result, the third season of the show will likely follow the aftermath of the promotion and how the team will move forward now playing against bigger and better squads.

Be sure to check back in with this section as we update it when more news and updates about Welcome to Wrexham season 3 are released.

How to watch Welcome to Wrexham season 3

Season 3 of the series will premiere on Disney + like the previous two seasons. Therefore, those who have a subscription service to the platform will once again be able to dive into the world of soccer and follow the highs and lows of the Wrexham team.

In the meantime, we have attached the trailer for Welcome to Wrexham season 1 for those who are yet to watch the show.

