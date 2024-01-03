New Star Wars director declares “it’s about time” a woman helmed a movie

Rey will be back for more in Star Wars: New Jedi Order

The director for Daisy Ridley’s upcoming solo Star Wars film has pointed out her impressive mark on the franchise.

The galaxy far, far away is getting yet another reboot as the Star Wars franchise is gearing up for Daisy Ridley’s solo adventure.

Ridley plays Rey Skywalker, the main protagonist in the third set of trilogy films within the Star Wars universe starting with The Force Awakens (2015) and ending The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Despite the mixed views, the trilogy has spawned another movie starring Ridley as Rey with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy as the film’s director. Obaid-Chinoy has recently expressed how important her inclusion in the franchise was given it marks two major milestones for it.

Obaid-Chinoy highlights her major contribution to Star Wars

While chatting with CNN, Obaid-Chinoy expressed her excitement for her role as director in Ridley’s upcoming solo Star Wars film.

Obaid-Chinoy also highlighted that her involvement as a Pakistani-Canadian woman directing a Star Wars movie is a huge milestone for the franchise.

“I’m very thrilled about the project because I feel what we’re about to create is something very special,” Obaid-Chinoy said, “We’re in 2024 now, and it’s about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away.”

Though not much is known about the plot of the film, it has been stated that it will take place after the life-changing events in The Rise of Skywalker.

The last of the trilogy saw the major Skywalkers (Luke, Leia, and Ben) all dead along with Han Solo, leaving Rey the last living Jedi in the galaxy.

Ridley’s film is set to follow Rey as she tries to build a new Jedi Order while encountering some kind of threat that will probably try to thwart her efforts.

