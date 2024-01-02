Star Wars: New Jedi Order director promises new movie is “something very special”

Star Wars: New Jedi Order director reveals that the new movie will be “something very special” for fans of the iconic franchise.

The Star Wars universe has been expanding in a big way since Disney bought the rights to the property. With a major selection of TV shows including The Mandalorian, Andor, and more, fans of the popular franchise have never been more spoiled.

And while TV shows have been a big hit for Star Wars, the franchise is set to return to the film screen, with Star Wars: New Jedi Order marking the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey.

While the most recent Star Wars movie trilogy was extremely decisive amongst fans, the new film promises to be a new experience for fans as Rey looks to rebuild the Jedi Order, the new film set 15 years after Rise of Skywalker.

Lucasfilm Rey will be back for more in Star Wars: New Jedi Order

In a new interview with CNN, director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy revealed what fans can expect from New Jedi Order, telling fans that the movie will be “something very special.”

Obaid-Chinoy added, “I’m very thrilled about the project because I feel what we’re about to create is something very special. And we’re in 2024 now, and it’s about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away.”

At the time of writing, Star Wars: New Jedi Order has yet to begin filming. However, in the same interview, Obaid-Chinoy revealed that the movie aimed to begin production in the Spring of 2024.

As such, fans will likely have to wait a few more years to see the return of Rey, the rebuilding of the Jedi Order, and the continuation of the Star Wars franchise.

