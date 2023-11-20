Incredible Mark Wahlberg war movie climbs Netflix chart

An “amazing” war movie with Mark Wahlberg and a star-studded supporting cast has almost made it to the top of the Netflix top 10 chart.

Wahlberg is one of the most recognizable actors in the world. While originally rising to fame as part of New Kids on the Block and Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch, one movie transformed his acting career: 1997’s Boogie Nights, playing the aptly well-endowed Dirk Diggler.

Heading into the aughts, he queued up a run of movie-star-making pictures: The Perfect Storm, The Italian Job, The Departed, and Shooter, among others (we won’t talk about The Happening). The 2010s were just as strong, featuring the likes of The Other Guys, Ted, 2 Guns, and his late debut in Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise.

However, one harrowing, nail-biting war movie stands apart from his other action efforts – and it’s available on Netflix now.

Mark Wahlberg’s Lone Survivor climbs Netflix top 10 chart

Lone Survivor, starring Mark Wahlberg, is number two on Netflix’s top 10 movies in the US. You can check out the full rundown of the chart below:

Best. Christmas. Ever! Lone Survivor The Killer Harriet Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Minions No Hard Feelings A Nice Girl Like You Rustin Downsizing

The film, based on Marcus Luttrell’s book of the same name, chronicles the failed Operation Red Wings. It follows Luttrell (Wahlberg) and his Navy SEAL team (Eric Bana, Ben Foster, Taylor Kitsch, and Emile Hirsch) after they’re tasked with a covert mission to capture or kill a Taliban leader in the mountains of Afghanistan.

However, it all goes wrong when they’re spotted by locals, who alert the Taliban. Soon, they end up overwhelmed, outgunned, and forced to hide and fight for survival against near-impossible odds.

The movie was a critical hit, currently sitting at 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, and a commercial success – especially in the US, with over 80% of its worldwide box office gross coming from the domestic market. While many have been rewatching it on Netflix over the weekend, some viewers are discovering it for the first time.

“Lone Survivor on Netflix is making my stomach turn & eyes water. Omg,” one user wrote. “Lone Survivor is DEFINITELY a GREAT movie! Watching it on @netflix, after all these years reminded me of how amazing it was/is!” a second posted.

“Lone Survivor is a sad ass movie but Imma watch it every time they put it on Netflix,” a third wrote. “Lone Survivor is on Netflix y’all. One of my FAV movies ever. Go watch it if y’all ain’t yet,” a fourth tweeted.

Lone Survivor is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out our list of the best war movies of all time here, and more of our TV & Movies hubs below:

