Netflix reveals first-ever streaming team-up with two rivals — and it’ll be “vastly” cheaper

The top streaming services have gone head-to-head for a long time, but now a super team-up has been revealed, with Netflix joining two rivals for a “vastly” cheaper deal.

Comcast announced at MoffettNathanson’s 2024 Media, Internet, and Communications Conference that Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+ will be an exclusive streaming bundle. Called ScreenSaver, it will be available to Comcast broadband, TV, and mobile customers.

The news follows after HBO Max, Disney+, and Hulu also announced they’ll be forming their own streaming bundle to be released later this year.

While details of Comcast’s pricing for the new bundle were not revealed, it will be a “vastly reduced price,” according to The Wrap. It will also be released later this month.

With Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+ often competing for ratings and the best numbers on original content, why the team-up? According to Warner Bros. Discover streaming chief J.B. Perette, the bundle will allow them to focus on their own content and prioritize. The streaming platforms can get back to focusing on what they’re known for.

“We can get back to investing in prioritizing our lanes and our key content, they can do theirs,” said said Perette.

“Synthetically, these bundles allow us to do that while still providing the consumer with a very attractive price for the combination of products. Even if [the consumers] don’t use a service in one month, they still feel like they get great value, and they might use it the next month.”

Currently, the cheapest subscriptions for each platform include the ad-supported Peacock Premium at $5.99/month, Netflix Basic with ads at $6.99/month, and Apple TV+ for $9.99/month. To stream from all three is roughly $23, but that’s with the ads.

