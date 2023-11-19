Ted the Series: Release date, cast, plot, & more

Ted is back, and this time, with a prequel series. Here’s everything we know so far regarding plot, release date, and more.

From the maker (and voice) of Family Guy, Ted shows what happens when a cuddly magic best friend turns into a selfish alcoholic bum.

Ted first dropped back in 2012, with Seth MacFarlane voicing the titular character, along with Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis. While 2015’s Ted 2 didn’t prove as much a success, the franchise has a whole has stuck around as a commercial and cultural hit.

We’ve already discussed information about Ted 3 here at Dexerto, which wasn’t seeming to be happening. But now we are getting a third rendition of the Ted story – only this time, it’s a prequel series.

Ted series release date – When is it coming out?

The Ted series is coming to streaming service Peacock on January 11, 2024. All seven episodes are dropping at once.

The premiere will supposedly be a “supersized episode,” as described by a release, and the following episodes will be around 30 minutes long.

Ted series cast – Who is working on the show?

The main cast of Ted the series is as follows:

Seth MacFarlane as Ted

Max Burkholder as John Bennett

Scott Grimes as Matty Bennett

Alanna Ubach as Susan Bennett

Giorgia Whigham as Cousin Blaire

The original cast of the Ted movies, that being Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, and Amanda Seyfried, do not not appear to be returning.

Seth MacFarlane is also the show’s director, executive producer, writer and co-showrunner, alongside Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh.

Ted series trailer – Is there a trailer?

An official teaser trailer for the show has been released, showing 1993 Ted conversing with 2023 Ted. Check it out below:

Ted series plot – What will the show be about?

The Ted series will be a prequel to the movies, showing a 16 year old John Bennett in 1993, alongside Ted and his family in Massachusetts.

According to MacFarlane in a release, it is “based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use.”

Ted is available to stream on Netflix now.

