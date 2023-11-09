Inside Out 2 reveals Bill Hader & Mindy Kaling’s replacements

The first teaser trailer for Inside Out 2 is here, while unveiling a new emotion, it also reveals the replacement voices for Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling’s characters.

Released in 2015, Inside Out tells the story of Riley, a young girl whose life is upended by her parents’ decision to move from the Midwest to San Francisco. From resenting her dad to first-day nerves at school, it illustrated the highs and lows of her day-to-day life via the emotions inside her head: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust.

It was a critical and commercial smash hit, grossing more than $850 million worldwide and going on to be regarded as one of the best Pixar movies in its history, as well as winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

While the animation studio’s pop-cultural dominance hasn’t been as strong in recent years, it’s gearing up for a huge summer sequel with Inside Out 2 – but two stars haven’t returned.

Inside Out 2 trailer reveals Bill Hader & Mindy Kaling replacements

Fear, played by Bill Hader in the first movie, will now be voiced by Tony Hale. Disgust, originally voiced by Mindy Kaling, will be portrayed by Liza Lapira in the sequel.

This first emerged via Puck News last year, with the report explaining: “Sadly, [Inside Out 2] will be without its original Fear and Disgust, two of the main girl’s emotions, because voice stars Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling have declined to return. The issue was money, I’m told.”

Amy Poehler is back as Joy, alongside Lewis Black as Anger and Phyllis Smith as Sadness.

In a later interview with TheWrap, Kaling confirmed she wouldn’t be returning for the follow-up. “I had a great time working on Inside Out and am sure Inside Out 2 will be great. But I’m not working on it,” she said. Hader hasn’t commented on the sequel.

The trailer also showed off a new emotion and star: Anxiety, played by Maya Hawke. “[She] might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” director Kelsey Mann said in a press release.

The official synopsis reads: “Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.”

Inside Out 2 will hit cinemas in Summer 2024. You can check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

