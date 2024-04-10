LEGO Disney Inside Out Mood Cubes: Price, release date & more

Celebrating Inside Out 2, LEGO has revealed a brand-new LEGO Disney set. Here’s what you can expect, when it will be released, and how much it will cost.

Come June 14, 2024, the second installment of Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out animated film will premiere in movie theatres. To celebrate the release of the sequel, LEGO has announced the introduction of a brand-new, Disney-inspired set taking inspiration from the upcoming movie, and it comes in the shape of brick-built mood cubes. Here’s what you can expect.

The LEGO Disney Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes set is scheduled to officially join the LEGO Disney range on May 1, 2024. So, while you wait for the release of Inside Out 2, you can immerse yourself in the movie with this kit. The LEGO Disney Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes will be priced at $34.99.

Article continues after ad

LEGO

Comprising 394 pieces, the LEGO Disney Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes set features a duo of buildable cubes and nine brick-built mood plates, each of which can be attached to the former, allowing you to display the mood you are and, when it changes, switch them out for one of the other plates.

Article continues after ad

In addition, the set ships with a display stand. There is also a small control board — just like the one featured in the film — with which you can track your moods.

A couple of LEGO figures of two Inside Out characters are also present. The latter are Joy and Anxiety. Figures of mind workers Margie and Forman, replete with hard hats, are also included with this set, as are two memory balls in the colors yellow and orange.

Article continues after ad

The completed model measures three inches tall, six inches wide, and three-and-a-half inches deep.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.