Inside Out 2 teaser unveils Stranger Things star’s new emotion

Emotions are running high – literally. Inside Out 2 has released its first teaser trailer with a new emotion that many fans would recognize – the dreaded Anxiety.

As a sequel to the 2015 Pixar coming-of-age movie, the team of emotions get struck with some news in Inside Out 2. A new emotion is joining the team, and no one is that excited. The movie will continue to catalog Riley’s journey from childhood into her teenage years.

Some of the original cast and emotions will return with Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Disgust (Liza Lapira), Fear (Tony Hale), and Anger (Lewis Black). But Inside Out will bulldoze the team with a newcomer they’re nervous about: Anxiety.

Anxiety is frazzled to start the job but teases even more surprises in store. Stranger Things fans will want to tune in as Inside Out 2 has Anxiety played by a well-loved cast member.

Inside Out 2 introduces Anxiety

In the role of Anxiety for Inside Out 2 is none other than Stranger Things actor Maya Hawke.

The Inside Out 2 trailer starts with Joy watching Riley’s life as she begins to grow up. Everything seems fine and everyone is happy, but drama ensues in the emotions control center. The big red light goes off and workers bulldoze through the office without notice. “It’s demo day,” they yell as they break apart the office to make room for new equipment.

The emotions are a bit confused as the control panel is now orange, but who authorized it? Everyone is uncertain until the reveal of Anxiety. Chipper, orange, and with wild hair, Anxiety apologizes because “We wanted to make a good first impression.”

The key word being “we” and the emotions are now scared for what’s to come. Anxiety will be joined by Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment. But Stranger Things fans would have immediately noted Maya Hawke’s voice behind Anxiety. She played the beloved role of Robin in the Netflix series.

According to IGN, “Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” said director Kelsey Mann. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.”

Stranger Things fans would have also noted Hawke’s epic introduction song as Anxiety. It’s only fitting that the bedraggled emotion gets Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Crazy Train’.

Inside Out 2 will hit cinemas in Summer 2024. You can check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

