Inside Out 2: Everything we know

Riley is growing up into a teen, and with that comes new emotions in Inside Out 2 – so, here’s everything we know about the sequel movie, including any release date updates, cast, plot, and more.

Inside Out was one of Pixar and Disney’s biggest hits in 2015 as a coming-of-age story of Riley whose forced to move to San Francisco. Leaving her friends and life behind, Riley’s Sadness takes over and gives Joy a run for her money.

When Joy, Sadness, and Riley’s core happy memories are knocked out of headquarters, Anger, Fear, and Disgust try to keep things at bay. Inside Out 2 serves as a sequel to Riley’s story, but she’s now older and becoming a young teen.

The main emotions are struck by the news of getting a few new coworkers. With a few changes to the headquarters decor, they meet Anxiety. Here’s everything to know about Inside Out 2.

Is there an Inside Out 2 release date?

The Pixar movie is set to release in June 2024, with no set date just yet.

Check back for when Disney announces an exact release date.

Inside Out 2 plot: What’s the movie about?

Moving on from the first movie, Riley faces a new phase in her life – being a teenager. Teenage years can be tricky as Inside Out 2 will explore some of her newfound emotions like Anxiety.

Details about the plot were first teased at the D23 Expo, with the first teaser confirming Anxiety as one of the new emotions. Fans are well aware that being a teenager can be one of the more complex times in life between figuring out who you are, school, friendships, and more. Joy, Anger, Fear, Disgust, and Sadness are in for a rude awakening at what being a teenager is all about.

The official synopsis from Disney reads, “Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.”

Inside Out 2: Who’s in the cast?

While some of the original cast will return for Inside Out 2, actors like Mindy Calling and Bill Hader have been replaced with some new additions. Here’s the full cast list.

Amy Poehler as Joy

Phyllis Smith as Sadness

Lewis Black as Anger

Liza Lapira as Disgust

Tony Hale as Fear

Maya Hawke as Anxiety

While unconfirmed, Anxiety is expected to be joined by other emotions, rumored to be Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment, but no casting details have been released.

In an earlier interview with Variety, Poehler teased: “[In the film] Riley’s getting older… she’s becoming a teenager. Remember that time where all these ideas and feelings came into your head and you were like, ‘Who [am I]?’ I think there’s going to be a huge amount of fun had.

“I think we’re gonna, in many ways, explore the idea that you really have to stay flexible and figure out – if one is to have a curious and beautiful life – how to make friends with the things that are inside your head.”

Inside Out 2 teaser trailer

Disney and Pixar released the first teaser trailer for Inside Out 2 with the introduction of Anxiety. Check it out below:

Fans can guess that each teaser will introduce the supposed “we” Anxiety was talking about like Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment. What is Ennui, it’s another term for boredom or listlessness.

