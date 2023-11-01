New emotions for Inside Out 2 revealed

Disney Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is set to bring a whole new bunch of emotions, and we’ve just found out which ones.

Pixar is one of Disney‘s finest departments, and one example is their creation of the hit 2015 animated movie Inside Out.

The plot of the movie reads: “Riley is a happy, hockey-loving 11-year-old Midwestern girl, but her world turns upside-down when she and her parents move to San Francisco. Riley’s emotions – led by Joy – try to guide her through this difficult, life-changing event. However, the stress of the move brings Sadness to the forefront. When Joy and Sadness are inadvertently swept into the far reaches of Riley’s mind, the only emotions left in Headquarters are Anger, Fear, and Disgust.”

Inside Out 2 was initially announced last year, much to the excitement of fans. However, there was plenty of wondering about what would be changed for the sequel. Namely, if Riley would get new emotions as she grew up. Well, it seems like that question has finally been answered.

What are the new emotions of Inside Out 2?

With Inside Out 2 covering Riley’s teenage years, no doubt some new emotions were going to pop up. Well, now it seems like we’ve got the full list, according to inside scooper @CanWeGetToast on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The cast of the first movie included Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling). It seems like Joy and Sadness will be returning, as their voice actors have been listed on IMDb for the movie.

But it also seems like a number of new emotions will be joining them, including:

Envy

Ennui

Anxiety

Embarrassment

For those wondering what Ennui is, Merriam-Webster defines it as “a feeling of weariness and dissatisfaction: boredom.”

These roles are currently unconfirmed by Pixar, and no voice actors have been suggested just yet. Speaking of which, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling will not be returning for the sequel due to contractual issues.

Details of Inside Out 2 are being kept hidden as of now, with the only official information being that it will be directed by Kelsey Mann and written by Meg LeFauve.

The first movie was a hit with audiences and critics alike, gaining a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Let’s hope that the sequel follows suit.

