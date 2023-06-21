Glamorous cast: All actors & characters in Netflix series

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Glamorous, Netflix’s new romantic comedy series with an LGTBTQ+ focus, just in time for Pride Month.

This year’s Pride Month is well and truly underway, and one of the many ways you can celebrate is by checking out your favorite TV shows and movies that put LGBTQ+ creatives and narratives front and center.

Netflix has a number of incredible offerings, from series such as Orange is the New Black and Heartstopper to movies like Funny Boy and Fanfic. And now, we’ve got an exciting new series that transports viewers into the cutthroat beauty industry while offering drama, romance, and reinvention.

With Season 1 of Glamorous just around the corner, here’s your guide to the cast and the characters they play.

Contents

Glamorous cast and characters

Before we get into it, here’s the official synopsis: “Glamorous tells the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.

“It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.”

Marco Mejia: Miss Benny

Netflix

Miss Benny stars as Marco Mejia, the lead star who’s described as a “quick-witted, fashionable, gender-nonconforming queer person who’s feeling stuck in life.” However, this all changes when they land a life-changing job, one that could see them fulfilling their dream of becoming a huge makeup influencer.

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum about the role, Miss Benny said: “If I had a dollar for every audition I went into prior to Glamorous where I was told to tone down my queerness… girl. And so I went into the Glamorous audition really apprehensive to be too flamboyant. I was giving very, like, ‘diet’ Benny.

“But then the feedback I got was to let go and be myself. My entire career I had never been given permission to let go and just give. And then I was being celebrated for my queerness? It was all the homosexual validation a doll could ask for.”

Glamorous is Benny’s first leading role, although they previously appeared in Love, Victor and Fuller House.

Madolyn Addison: Kim Cattrall

Netflix

Kim Cattrall joins the Glamorous cast as Madolyn Addison, a former supermodel who is now the renowned founder of a luxury cosmetics brand. As per her character description: “Despite her status, she’s still uncertain in aspects of her business and her personal life.”

Most will know Cattrall from her Sex and the City days, although she’s starred in countless TV shows and movies over the years, from Queer as Folk and Filthy Rich to Big Trouble in Little China and Mannequin.

Venetia Kelaher: Jade Payton

Netflix

Jade Payton plays Venetia Kelaher, who’s been working as Madolyn’s assistant for the past three years. She is “sweet and loyal, but she wants to develop in her own career – and find love.”

Payton has appeared in numerous TV shows, including iZombie, Daybreak, The Rookie, and Dynasty.

Chad Addison: Zane Phillips

Netflix

Zane Phillips stars in the Glamorous cast as Chad Addison, the nepo-baby son of Madolyn and the director of sales for her company. Despite the privilege he was born into, “he’s determined to win his mother’s approval.”

Phillips has appeared in a number of series such as Fire Island, Legacies, and Madam Secretary.

Julie Mejia: Diana Maria Riva

Netflix

Diana Maria Riva plays Julie Mejia, Marco’s loving and supportive mom, who wants nothing more than to see him happy.

You may recognize Riva as Detective Ana Perez in Netflix’s Dead To Me. A number of her other acting accolades include City of Angels, What Women Want, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and The West Wing, to name a few.

Ben: Michael Hsu Rosen

Netflix

Michael Hsu Rosen plays Ben, a designer who has plenty of thoughts and opinions but is “shy” and “lacks confidence.” Thankfully, meeting Marco “inspires him to push outside of his comfort zone.”

Rosen has enjoyed recurring roles in the shows Pretty Smart and Tiny Pretty Things, and he also made guest appearances in Jessica Jones and The Good Doctor.

Britt: Ayesha Harris

Netflix

Ayesha Harris takes on the role of Britt in the Glamorous cast, a designer who is a close colleague and friend of Ben’s. As per her character description, “She has a longtime crush on a work colleague – and eventually discovers the feelings might be mutual.”

Anyone who watched Daisy Jones and the Six will instantly recognize Harris as Bernie, Simone’s love interest and musical collaborator. She’s also made guest appearances in Abbott Elementary, The L Word: Generation Q, and This Is Us.

Parker: Graham Parkhurst

Netflix

Graham Parkhurst plays Parker, a self-proclaimed “finance bro” who experiences an “unexpected encounter with Marco that sets off a game of pursuit.”

Parkhurst has also enjoyed guest roles in numerous TV shows, including The Umbrella Academy, Supergirl, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Titans.

That’s everything we know about the main cast and characters in Glamorous. Season 1 will be available to watch on Netflix from June 22. Check out our other Netflix hubs below:

