How to watch The Good Doctor – is it streaming on Netflix?

The Good Doctor, ABC’s long-running medical drama, has suddenly gone viral – so, if you’re curious, here’s how to watch it and if it’s available on Netflix and streaming.

Over the past few days, you’ve probably seen Freddie Highmore’s teary-eyed, snotty, angry face on Twitter, either as its own image or in a clip where he keeps shouting, “I am a surgeon!”

He plays Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor, a remake of a South Korean series. Yes, he is a surgeon, but he’s also autistic, and his struggles with patients and fellow doctors – such as Dr Han, the non-plussed man in the viral clip – are often the focal point of the show. For example, in another moment, he refuses to use she/her pronouns for a young person with gender dysphoria… who also happens to have testicular cancer.

With more clips doing the rounds each day, some people may want to indulge in a full episode of The Good Doctor to see what all the fuss is about – so, here’s how to watch it.

Is The Good Doctor on Netflix?

No, The Good Doctor isn’t available to stream on Netflix.

We’ll update this section if and when any seasons of the show are added to the streaming platform.

How to watch The Good Doctor – where to stream

All six seasons of The Good Doctor are available to stream on Hulu.

The first four seasons are also available via DIRECTV, and you can buy or rent the show on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and other digital platforms.

In the UK, you can watch all six seasons of The Good Doctor with a NOW TV subscription. The first two seasons can also be streamed via Amazon Prime Video and Channel 4’s on-demand platform, otherwise you’ll need to buy or rent the series digitally or purchase the DVD or Blu-ray boxsets.

