Will there be a This Is Us Season 7?

Is there going to be a This Is Us Season 7? The hit NBC drama seemed to reach its end with the sixth season – but can fans ever expect a seventh?

This Is Us first debuted in 2016. The series, created by Dan Fogelman, follows the lives of Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and their respective families.

The show attracted widespread critical acclaim from the get-go, with Seasons 5 and 6 pulling off 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes and millions of viewers across the world.

The sixth and final season aired earlier this year, much to the dismay of fans – so, will there ever be a This Is Us Season 7?

Is This Is Us Season 7 happening?

No, it’s unlikely This Is Us Season 7 will ever happen, as the creator had always written the show with an endpoint in mind – but a spinoff isn’t out of the question.

Back in 2019, Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter: “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan.

“I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is.”

Earlier this year, during the red carpet premiere of Season 6, Chrissy Metz – who plays Kate Pearson – was asked about the possibility of a spinoff series, or perhaps even a movie.

“Who doesn’t love a spin-off? And I think that there’s a lot of potential for all of it. So who knows? In maybe a year or two, somebody misses somebody and somebody writes something. But yes, [there’s] a lot of potential, I feel,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“Listen, everybody’s like, ‘Where’s the spinoff? Where’s the movie? Is there a musical? What’s happening?’ I’m like, ‘All of the above!’ I don’t know, we’ll see.”

In another interview, Fogelman revealed This Is Us was originally conceived as a movie. “It had six or seven people born on the same day, and then the twist at the end was going to be that they were all related to the Jack and Rebecca characters,” he said.

“But 80 pages in, I was like, ‘I don’t think this holds.’ So I gave up and put it away for a while.”

It’s unclear whether Fogelman has any plans to return to This Is Us in the future, either in the form of another season, spinoff, or movie.

