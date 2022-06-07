10 Best new LGBTQ+ shows & where to watch them

Queer media is becoming more available to viewers, with loads of new LGBTQ+ shows released in 2022 already, and there are still some more to look forward to later in the year.

As Pride Month continues, LGBTQ+ media is now more important than ever. It empowers members of the community by seeing themselves on screen, and it normalizes the community’s presence in society.

Thankfully, there have been numerous releases this year that portray LGBTQ+ people in a respectful, relatable way, and here’s a list to show you the best of the best. Be it a new show, or a new season, this list will cover multiple LGBTQ+ series that are coming out – pardon the pun – this year.

Also, this list may contain spoilers, so proceed with caution!

Heartstopper – Season 1

Based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman, this coming-of-age comedy series features teenagers Charlie and Nick as they tentatively try to build a relationship with one another. The series took the world by storm when it hit Netflix in April, and has been praised for depicting not only gay relationships, but bi, lesbian, and trans identities as well.

The cinematography is fun and colorful, giving the series a sense of youthful wonder, making it a perfect viewing experience if you are looking for a wholesome show about young love. And now’s the best time to start watching, as the show has already been renewed for a second and third season.

Heartstopper Season 1 is available on Netflix.

Young Royals – Season 2

Young Royals first came to Netflix in 2019, but a new season is on the horizon. According to Netflix, the show’s plot is as follows: “Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, but following his heart proves move challenging than anticipated.”

While the story of a young prince attending a fancy boarding school may not be the most relatable of plots, the complicated romance between him and lower-class classmate Simon is… slightly more relatable, disregarding the fame that comes with it. The show also deals with issues like strained parental relationships and mental health, which many people struggle with.

Young Royals Season 2 is coming to Netflix later this year. You can watch Season 1 right now.

Harley Quinn – Season 3

The Harley Quinn DC animated show isn’t exactly like other entries on this list, which may make it perfect for you. This explosive, hilarious, and violent series follows Harley Quinn after she dumps Joker and attempts to make a name for herself in the world of villainy.

The series slowly presents the building sexual tension between Harley and her best friend Poison Ivy, until finally the two of them flee Ivy and Kite Man’s wedding, vowing to stay together no matter what. LGBTQ+ themes aren’t the main focus of the show, but again, that might be just what you’re looking for.

Harley Quinn Season 3 will be coming to HBO Max this summer.

Rupaul’s Drag Race – All Stars 7

All Stars 7 is probably the most anticipated season of Rupaul’s Drag Race in its entire her-story. This drag reality competition features eight winners from previous seasons of the show, as they attempt to be crowned the ultimate Drag Race superstar.

It’s like watching the Gods fight on Olympus, and fans are absolutely loving it. This season has proven to be a lot more fun without any eliminations, and its Snatch Game episode is now the highest-rated Drag Race episode of all time on IMDb, with a 9.9 rating.

All Stars 7 is currently streaming on-demand on HBO Max.

Our Flag Means Death – Season 1

Our Flag Means Death is one of Taika Waititi’s newest projects, and it’s just as good as his other directing stints. The comedy’s plot -which is loosely based on history – follows Stede Bonnet as he becomes the “Gentleman Pirate” and falls in love with the ferocious Blackbeard.

As the antithesis to queerbaiting – according to the Atlantic – there is never any question whether Stede and Blackbeard are attracted to one another, though their relationship does take a turn for the worst at the season’s end. Fans will have to pray that Season 2 reunites the pair.

Our Flag Means Death Season 1 can currently be viewed on HBO Max.

Grace & Frankie – Final Season

Grace & Frankie, after becoming the longest-running show on Netflix, ended with its final series – Season 7 – in April. The show follows the title characters as they come to terms with the news that their respective husbands are in love with each other, and want to divorce their wives.

The series portrays how someone coming out may initially break apart a nuclear family, but it explores the topic with nuance and delightful humor. And it’s one of the few shows that portray older members of the LGBTQ+ community, which is always refreshing to see.

All seven seasons of Grace & Frankie are available to stream on Netflix.

Love Victor – Season 3

As a spin-off from the 2018 film Love Simon, Love Victor follows a teenage boy as he joins a new High School – the same High School as the one in the movie – and attempts to deal with the ups and downs of teenage life, all while navigating his sexuality. When things get tough, Victor even reaches out to Simon himself.

The show is fun, down to earth, and relatable, making it a perfect series to simply enjoy. And after waiting for Season 3, fans will now be able to view it this very Pride month.

Love Victor Season 3 will be coming to Hulu and Disney+ on June 15.

First Kill – Season 1

Enemies to sapphic lovers? Count us in! According to IMDb, the First Kill plot is as follows: “Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One’s a vampire, the other’s a vampire hunter and both are ready to make their first kill.”

First Kill is the only show on this list that doesn’t have anything available for viewing just yet, but according to the trailers this show will definitely be worth the wait. And it’s also coming out this Pride Month, meaning that vampires are officially LGBTQ+ culture now.

First Kill will be coming to Netflix on June 10.

Legendary – Season 3

Ballroom culture is a large part of LGBTQ+ history, so it seemed inevitable that there would be a reality competition about it. In the show, as explained by Rotten Tomatoes, “voguing teams, called ‘Houses’ compete in dance challenges and showcase fashions for the chance to win a cash prize.”

There has been a recent controversy surrounding the show, with one contestant, Aja Labeija – who is also of Drag Race fame – revealing in a Twitter post that no one was able to pick their own houses. But considering the show is still going strong after three seasons, it’s definitely worth watching.

Legendary Seasons 1, 2, and 3 can currently be viewed on HBO Max.

Euphoria – Season 2

Euphoria is one of the most popular shows of recent years, so it’s likely that you already know about it. But for those who don’t, Euphoria follows Rue – played by Zendaya – as she attempts to battle her drug addiction after meeting the new girl at school, Jules. However, Jules has baggage of her own.

While Jules and Rue’s relationship is arguably unhealthy for the pair of them, it did feel revolutionary to watch a non-straight, non-cis relationship at the center of a popular teen show. And while the second season didn’t quite live up to the first, it’s still just as iconic.

Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2 can currently be viewed on HBO Max.