DC TV shows Titans and Doom Patrol both cancelled by HBO Max

Titans and Doom Patrol – two current DC TV shows – have both been canceled by HBO Max with both shows set to end after their fourth seasons finishing up airing in 2023.

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that both Titans and Doom Patrol have been canceled and will end after their respective fourth seasons finish airing. Both series leads have commented on the news. Titans executive producer Greg Walker stated how he is “immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all 49 episodes over the last five-plus years,”

Walker then added that “I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they’ve built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve.”

Article continues after ad

Doom Patrol executive producer Jeremy Carver also offered up a comment on his show. “To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons…Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride.”

In October 2022, Gunn and Safran were announced as the new creative leads for the whole of the DC universe. This includes all future live-action movies, TV shows, and animated content. However, the DCEU revamp isn’t going as smoothly as Gunn and Safran may have initially hoped for.

Article continues after ad

There was major backlash to the news that Henry Cavill would no longer be coming back to the role of Superman despite his return in the recent Black Adam post-credits scene being extremely well received. As well as this, the potential recasting of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman has DC fans worried about the future of the character as well as the idea of each major hero being recast once again.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After all, DC has developed quite a reputation for remaking and revamping its most popular characters. Batman being one of the greatest examples of this.

For all the latest TV and movie news and details, you can check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.