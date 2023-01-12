Daredevil Born Again: Jessica Jones & The Punisher rumored to return

Jessica Jones and The Punisher may both return in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, according to a new rumor.

Daredevil: Born Again will bring Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a super-sized 18-episode season of television, with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin also set to return.

Cox played Matt Murdock in Netflix’s Daredevil show, once part of the streaming platform’s Defenders endeavor alongside Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

The other heroes have yet to be reintroduced after their cull ahead of the franchise’s Disney+ expansion, but a rumor has emerged suggesting we’ll see Jessica Jones and The Punisher again soon.

Article continues after ad

Jessica Jones & The Punisher may return in Daredevil Born Again

According to a rumor from MyTimeToShineHello, a notable leaker, Jessica Jones is making her return to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again, and we can also expect other appearances.

“Jessica Jones is back and not just for Daredevil,” they wrote, and when one user asked if The Punisher was returning for the series, they added: “Also yes.”

As for Luke Cage and Iron Fist, the leaker said they’re “not coming back anytime soon I’m afraid.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Rumors of The Punisher’s return date back to September last year, when scoopers KC Walsh and Charles Murphy claimed Jon Bernthal would reprise his role.

Article continues after ad

Podcaster Tom Smith also tweeted: “Basically Born Again is re-introducing the Netflix characters to the mainstream and they planned to bring in Ritter but there’s a scheduling problem for Born Again.”

In an interview with Comic Book, Krysten Ritter – who played Jessica Jones in the Netflix show – said she’d be “the first to say yes” to a comeback.

“I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled,” she said.

“I’m always down to do it again. It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character.”

Article continues after ad

You can find out more about Daredevil: Born Again here.