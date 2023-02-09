And Just Like That Season 2: Everything we know so far

And just like that, Season 2 of the Sex and the City spinoff is set to stroll onto our screens in its Manolo Blahniks. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Sex and the City is one of the biggest shows in the world, with everyone still wondering to this day if they’re a Carrie, Samantha, Miranda or Charlotte.

Evidently, while the first season of the show’s spin-off series, And Just Like That, was received with rather mixed reviews from fans and critics alike back in 2021, the reboot was still popular enough to garner a Season 2.

But what’s happening with the second season of the show? When will it be released, and what’s going to happen in it? Well keep reading, and let us explain.

And Just Like That Season 2 : Is there a release date?

Currently, there is no official release date for And Just like That Season 2. However, showrunner Michael Patrick King recently told Variety that the second season is aiming to drop in the summer of 2023.

The news of a second season was revealed back in September 2022, when star Sarah Jessica Parker posted a photo of a Season 2 script to her Instagram.

Filming is now well underway, with shots of Carrie’s love-them-or-hate-them outfits being posted on the street by the series’ official Instagram page.

And Just Like That Season 2 cast: Who is starring in the show?

As of writing, the cast list for And Just Like That Season 2 is as follows:

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel

Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino

Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz

Tony Danza as Che’s father

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley

Christopher Jackson as Herbert Wexley

Karen Pittman as Dr Nya Wallace

Ivan Hernandez as Franklyn

Katerina Tannenbaum as Lisette

William Abadie as Zed

Arguably the most exciting casting for this season is John Corbett as Aidan Shaw. In August 2022 Deadline stated that Aiden would have a ‘substantial, multi-episode arc’, and judging by a recent filming photo on Instagram, in which Carrie and Aiden hold hands, there could be more – arguably problematic – love along the way.

One casting loss that continues to hurt is Kim Catrall as Samantha Jones, who refused to be part of the reboot series. The character was explained as now living in London after a falling out with Carrie, which will likely remain the case in Season 2. When asked about a potential return to the series in an interview with Variety, Catrall responded by saying “That’s a no. It’s powerful to say no.”

Willie Garson, who plays Stanford Blatch, will also not be appearing, as the actor sadly passed away due to health reasons midway through filming of Season 1, in September 2021.

Chris Noth will also not be reprising his role, which is likely due to the fact that Mr Big died early in Season 1, as well as the recent allegations against Noth.

And Just Like That Season 2 plot: What will happen next season?

There is currently no official plot for Season 2 of And Just Like That.

However, we can predict what the new season is likely to cover, and we can certainly predict that there will be a lot of designer clothing to gawk at along the way.

The second season will likely continue to cover Carrie’s jump back into dating after the death of Mr Big. Season 1 ended with her new romance with podcast producer Franklyn, though we likely can’t expect it to last, since past love Aiden is set to return to the show in a big way.

Miranda – who has her red hair once again – chased Che to Los Angeles last season, but we can expect her back in New York rather soon. Her failed marriage with Steve will still hang over her head, and we will also get some more backstory on Che, as we will be meeting their father.

The focus of Charlotte’s plotlines will likely remain her children Lily and Rock, as they continue to explore growing up and how that effects their identities.

In terms of other characters, we can expect their relationship issues to be touched upon as well, such as Nya’s marriage and Seema’s newest sexual escapades.

And Just Like That Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

As of writing, there is no trailer, nor any promotional footage of And Just Like That Season 2.

For now, check out the trailer for Season 1, just to remind yourself of what happened. Said trailer is linked down below:

We will update this article when we find out more information.

And Just Like That Season 1 is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

