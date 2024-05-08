Sorry One Piece and Naruto, Dragon Ball Z’s first opening is the most popular

A popular Japanese variety show reveals Dragon Ball Z opening to be the anime song most loved by foreigners, beating the likes of One Piece and Naruto.

Dragon Ball Z flexes its popularity once again in the new poll revealed by the Japanese music variety show, Quiz! Doremifadon. The show released a “Top 20 anime song loved by foreigners” list on May 6, 2024, with Dragon Ball Z’s “Cha La Head Cha La” topping the list.

The other anime songs on the list include Naruto Shippuden’s ‘Blue Bird’, One Piece’s ‘We Are’, and Demon Slayer’s ‘Gurenge’. Popular songs like Haikyuu!!’s ‘Fly High’, Chainsaw Man’s ‘Kick Back’, and Jujutsu Kaisen’s ‘Ao no Sumika’ are also on this list.

Creepy Nuts’ viral song ‘Bling-Bang-Bang-Born’ from Mashle Season 2 is at the 14th spot on the foreigners’ favorite anime songs list, followed by Cowboy Bebop’s ‘Tank!’ and Yu Yu Hakusho’s ‘Smile Bomb’.

Dragon Ball Z opening is one of the most loved tracks of the anime. It’s known for being the first opening of the iconic show, beginning the era of Goku, Gohan, their friends, and not to mention, their enemies.

The track, performed by Japanese musician and composer Hironobu Kageyama, perfectly captures the excitement and fun-loving elements of what is counted as one of the best anime of all time. The Dragon Ball Z opening brings listeners a sense of nostalgia that solidifies its status as one of the most beloved anime tracks.

Dragon Ball is not having the best time right now, with its creator Akira Toriyama’s death earlier this year. Following this was the sequel series Dragon Ball Super on an indefinite hiatus, with no further information on it returning. However, this list proves that despite all this, Dragon Ball and all its following series continue to win the hearts of fans worldwide.

