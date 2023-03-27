Daisy Jones and the Six just ended its Season 1 run, so will the musical drama be returning for Season 2? Here’s what the creators have to say about a potential sequel.

Daisy Jones and the Six is an Amazon Prime Video series that’s based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Which in turn was very loosely based on the story of Fleetwood Mac.

Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse starred, with the official synopsis as follows: “Daisy Jones & the Six follows the story of a 1970s band fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Set to the soundtrack of original music, this is the story of how this iconic band imploded at the height of its power.”

The 10-part Season 1 just ended its run, so here’s what the show’s creators have been saying about Season 2.

Will there be a Daisy Jones and the Six Season 2?

While no plans for a Season 2 have been announced, Taylor Jenkins Reid – who is also a producer on the show – says she is “thinking about” what a second season could be.

“I think we’re in a really fortunate position where we have a story that is final, and has an ending that feels really good,” Reid tells Variety. “I would only open that back up if it felt like there was a story here that we have to tell. Have I been thinking about what that is? I certainly have.”

Reid adds: “To see the performances that you have from this cast, and specifically Riley and Sam, and be willing to walk away from that without asking yourself whether you could give them another opportunity to dig into these characters would be very silly.

“I’m not so stupid as to not recognize what we have in the two of them. So it’s definitely on my mind.”

Showrunners chime in on potential S2

In a different interview, the outlet asked showrunners Scott Neustadter and Will Graham if they’d be game for more episodes.

“I think that would be amazing” Neustadter told Variety. “If people are interested in this story and these people, maybe we’ll get an opportunity to do that. Leave the door open. Why not? If people enjoy what you’re doing and want more of it, that’s not a bad problem.

Meanwhile Graham throws it back to Reid, stating: “We had the most amazing time making the show. For me, that question goes back to Taylor and if she has another chapter for these characters in her head. If we got an opportunity to do it, I think, no question, everyone involved in the show would show up with bells on.”

Daisy Jones and the Six Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.