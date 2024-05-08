Kelly Reilly’s 2012 thriller movie is better than Yellowstone, fans say

Kelly Reilly might light up Yellowstone with her fiery attitude, but fans say they much prefer the actress in her 2012 thriller movie.

Despite playing one of the most contentious Yellowstone characters in Beth Dutton, Kelly Reilly will return in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 to help finish out the Dutton family’s story. Until then, fans have found the perfect movie to keep themselves occupied, and it’s an underrated thriller from 2012: Flight.

More often than not, Yellowstoners can be found in the midst of a Beth-inspired rant, especially online. Reilly has managed to pack a punch while being one of the leading members of the Yellowstone cast, and she brings this same skill to the Denzel Washington movie, which she starred in prior to landing the Taylor Sheridan show.

Yellowstone viewers have recently brought Flight into the conversation on Reddit, describing Reilly’s performance in the drama movie as “superb” and “incredible.” They’ve even gone so far as to say they prefer this over her Yellowstone role.

“Kelly Reilly’s role in Flight was superb. If you only know her as Beth Dutton in Yellowstone this movie is a real treat that allows viewers to see the real range to this extraordinary actor’s talent,” said one user.

Others agreed, with comments saying: “Yes, she was incredible as Nicole in Flight. I really wanted to see more of Nicole’s story,” and: “She’s terrific in that film. Almost makes you forget about Beth entirely.”

Another wrote: “Flight is totally underrated. It’s one of those films where you finish and are emotionally exhausted. Both Kelly and Denzel were amazing in it.”

Flight, directed by Robert Zemeckis, stars Washington as William “Whip” Whitaker Sr., a pilot with a drinking problem who saves the many lives of his passengers and crew after pulling off a miraculous crash landing. While he’s initially considered a hero, an investigation soon launches that threatens to dismantle his reputation.

Reilly plays Nicole, a heroin addict who Whip meets while he’s in hospital post-crash. The two develop a relationship, but Whip’s alcoholism becomes a problem for Nicole, who’s trying to recover from her drug addiction.

At the time of writing, Flight has a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes and is available to stream on Max. For more great watches, check out our list of the best new movies to catch on streaming. Or, find out more about all the new movies out this month.