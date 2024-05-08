Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau reveals crucial deleted scene with Donny & Teri

Baby Reindeer might have finished on a full-circle note, but star Nava Mau reveals a deleted scene that would have been crucial.

The final scene of Netflix’s surprise hit Baby Reindeer shows Donny (played by series creator Richard Gadd) being offered a drink on the house at a pub, but star Nava Mau has revealed that a deleted scene could have been crucial for Teri’s closure.

Speaking to British GQ, Mau explained: “There actually was one more piece of Teri and Donny’s relationship in the script, and I performed it,” Mau said. “Teri leaves Donny a voicemail five months later. So I think, for me, I got closure because Teri did too.

“That’s what gave me so much comfort, knowing that they found peace with regards to their relationship. Teri got her happy ending, you know? Teri found a new man, she didn’t lose her friends, she didn’t lose her job, she didn’t lose her smile. She’s good. And I think that is remarkable because so often we’ve seen stories of trans people that end with them broken.”

While Teri was a smaller part of Donny’s journey with stalker Martha, she was an essential one, with a handful of fans wishing they’d have seen the script fully play out.

“I wonder why they deleted the scene — I doubt they were that strict about time constraints. The lack of closure between them (ie, one last conversation) was my only criticism of this series,” one fan weighed in.

A second disagreed: “Eh, I thought it felt very true to life. Teri moved on with someone who wasn’t afraid to love her. Donny was just too late. Sometimes you don’t get closure.”

Baby Reindeer is about to become the most-watched Netflix show of all time but has also been in the news over the last week for different reasons. TV star Richard Osman has claimed “everybody” in the industry knows who Gadd’s real abuser is following false allegations, while Fiona Harvey has refuted claims that she is the “real-life Martha.”

