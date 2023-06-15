Black Mirror Season 6 review: Charlie Brooker’s done it again

Charlie Brooker’s done it again. After four long years, Black Mirror is back for Season 6, with five twisty short stories that go beyond the “what if phones, but too much” critique and prove once again that Brooker is one of the most exciting writers in the TV landscape. Here is our spoiler-free review.

For any other creator, portraying the UK Prime Minister f*cking a pig on national television in the first episode of a new series would spell a premature endgame; the perfect example of playing the trump card too soon. But Charlie Brooker is a different breed. Though many compare his dystopian masterpiece to the likes of The Twilight Zone, Black Mirror has established itself as a genre of its own with its cynical take on humanity and the technology that infiltrates our lives. Countless times we’ve seen news stories or scenarios referred to as “like a Black Mirror episode.”

Article continues after ad

Alongside its ruthless dissection of modern society, the anthology show’s unique storytelling, compelling performances, and horrific twists that satisfy the nihilist in us are just a few of the features that draw us in with the arrival of each new season, all of which build upon the twisted sci-fi universe filled with easter eggs and references so meta, they’d make Mark Zuckerberg’s head spin.

We know we can trust it to tap into our anxieties about contemporary society with the satirical take Brooker is known for. Even before Season 6 arrived, the creators gave us an amuse-bouche with their rugpull media strategy, tweeting for the first time since July 2019: “What have we missed?” Oh, you know, just a global pandemic, the threat of World War III, and scientists harnessing the power of AI like never before.

Article continues after ad

‘Joan is Awful’ is awfully good fun

Now, after four long years, Black Mirror is back with a five-episode saga that goes beyond the headlines and boldly takes aim at its very own platform: Netflix. This brings us to episode one, ‘Joan is Awful,’ which tells the story of an average women (with blonde streaks in her hair, a detail that makes for good TV) whose world falls apart when she discovers the Netflix-esque platform Streamberry has created a prestige drama about her life.

Netflix

Somehow, the show is retelling her activities in near-real-time, and as she tries to get to the bottom of what’s happening, viewers are taken on an amusing caper that critiques our personal privacy in the tech-led era while bashing the rapacious nature of Netflix heads. Yes, we’ve got endless content at our disposal, but at what cost? The eyebrow-raising jab at Black Mirror’s very own home is teamed with close-to-the-bone commentary on AI, smartphone tracking, and our disregard for terms and conditions (think South Park’s HumancentiPad, sans human centipede).

Article continues after ad

‘Joan is Awful’ is one of the most meta episodes of Black Mirror we’ve seen so far, with each scene peeling back a new layer and delivering on its promise to “expect the unexpected.” It’s both fun and frustrating to watch unfold as Joan tries to regain control of her life, with Annie Murphy giving a fantastic performance as the eponymous guinea pig. Playing her in Streamberry’s copycat series is Salma Hayek, who delivers the goods with ease and a heavy dose of humor, while director Ally Pankiw’s experience in comedy shines through.

‘Loch Henry’: A gritty dissection of true crime mania

The second episode, ‘Loch Henry’, is an entirely different mood, but it deals with a similar theme by firing shots at streaming – yes, Streamberry rears its ugly head once more. This time, it’s got true crime mania in its crosshairs. Any fans of Netflix’s docu-drama craze might feel a little uncomfy as the story unfolds, as it takes us behind the scenes of the creation of a true crime series and the impact it has on those involved.

Article continues after ad

The awe-inspiring setting in the Scottish highlands serves the story well, juxtaposed with the gritty serial killer subplot that unfolds as Davis brings partner Pia to his sleepy, forgotten hometown. As aspiring filmmakers, their plan is to create a nature documentary – but this is flipped on its head when they switch focus to a juicy local case, one that uncovers jaw-dropping revelations about the past.

Netflix

Though it might not be the strongest of the five episodes, saying one Black Mirror story is lesser than the other is like comparing Stanley Kubrick’s filmography. Each episode sees Brooker’s storytelling in full force, and ‘Loch Henry’ is no different, with director Sam Miller balancing the sprawling scenery with small-town syndrome claustrophobia, while building up to the explosive final act.

Article continues after ad

Samuel Blenkin and Myha’la Herrold are entirely convincing as Davis and Pia, while John Hannah perfectly portrays the embittered, alcoholic father of a family friend. And an honorable mention goes to Monica Dolan – though her Scottish accent leaves a lot to be desired, she embodies the role of a small town mom with casual racism running through her veins and a timid yet troubling disposition.

Aaron Paul’s on top form in ‘Beyond the Sea’

It’s a smart move placing ‘Beyond the Sea’ in third position – the near-feature-length episode is nothing short of a masterpiece. Once again, we see some major juxtapositions: a futuristic space story and a period romance piece wrapped up into one sinister package. Set in 1969, ‘Beyond the Sea’ centers on two men who are both up in space and down on earth thanks to a high-tech invention that has indelible consequences for them both.

Article continues after ad

The episode, directed by John Crowley, is arguably the most talked about thanks to its all-star cast leading the charge, with Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett taking on the lead characters. And it’s safe to say they do not disappoint, with their experience in the acting game giving them the emotional range to pull off their roles with conviction. The same can be said for Kate Mara, playing the lonely housewife who grapples with an issue not yet faced by humanity, but one that is not beyond the realms of possibility in the near future.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Netflix

Though the film features an intergalactic setting, with echoes of 2001: Space Odyssey and sci-fi references aplenty, much of the drama unfolds on the ground as a story of love, lust, grief, and betrayal are intertwined, backed by an incredible soundtrack that pokes sardonic fun at the romantic subplot. ‘Beyond the Sea’ also ties in the Charles Manson scandal in a way that doesn’t feel out of place, even if it does seem to on paper. And no, despite pulling Paul back into a cosmic location, the episode is not a direct sequel to ‘USS Callister’ – although it could be a prequel if you squint heard enough.

Article continues after ad

Its focus isn’t placed on picking apart the technology at our fingertips today, although it does incorporate hints of Season 2’s “Be Right Back”. Ultimately, it’s a masterclass in storytelling, one that tricks viewers into a false sense of security before pulling the rug with a cataclysmic twist. As said, “expect the unexpected.”

‘Mazey Day’ tackles public shame in a twist-filled tale

While we’re on the topic of twists, look no further than Episode 4, ‘Mazey Day’, a 00s-set horror tale that examines the parasitic world of paparazzis. The story centers on Bo, played to perfection by Zazie Beetz, a pap with more of a conscience than her ruthless peers. Money is tight, and so when she catches wind of a massive payout involving troubled actress Mazey Day (Clara Rugaard), she goes for it, only to uncover a horrifying secret.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Shoutout to this episode’s director, Uta Briesewitz, who gives Beetz and Rugaard’s expert performances the focus they require while ramping up the pace when the story’s climatic reveal draws close. ‘Mazey Day’ is one of the shorter episodes of Season 6, coming in at least than 40 minutes. But it’s the perfect length thanks to Brooker’s expert writing skills, which leaves us with characters to root for and enough time for the jaw-dropping twists to land. It plays out like a psychological thriller, and though they are worlds apart in terms of style and narrative, the commentary on public shame mirrors that of Season 3’s “Hated in the Nation”.

‘Demon 79’: A modern giallo masterpiece

‘Demon 79’ is the deliciously dark finale, one we’d go as far as to label the best in the season. It’s got ‘USS Callister’ director Toby Haynes at the helm, a giallo backdrop, an imminent apocalypse, bloody revenge, and a cockney demon who looks like the frontman for Boney M. What more could you want? The episode takes us to Northern England in 1979, as a timid sales assistant is made to commit awful acts in order to prevent the end of the world.

Article continues after ad

Though the premise alone hits all the right horror beats, the true terror is derived from humanity’s insidious nature. Anjana Vasan gives a flawless performance as our protagonist Nida, a POC living in the UK at a time when Thatcher’s burgeoning influence and the National Front have generated a sinister disorder, one in which racism is rife. Fear and anger penetrates throughout – not only do we know how the situation panned out in real life, but it also feels depressingly familiar to the reality we’re faced with today.

Netflix

While this might sound like a dismal watch, ‘Demon 79’ is a surprisingly empowering, hilarious, and touching tale. Our love for Paapa Essiedu continues to grow with each new role he takes on, and this is certainly the case here. Every line he delivers as the demonic pop singer is meme-worthy, a personal favorite being: “Looks like he wipes his arse with his house.”

Article continues after ad

It’s just all so very clever. Each of the five episodes in Black Mirror’s sixth chapter vary significantly in genre, style, narrative, and mood, but they work well together as a collection of unique stories that look at the darker side of life. What’s great to see here is that, much like more recent seasons, Brooker has taken the “what if phones, but too much” critique and updated it, crafting fresh takes on the human condition while still gratifying our need for his cynical analysis on modern-day society.

Black Mirror review score: 5/5

Modern contraptions are now more of a thematic backdrop to bigger stories in our lives in Black Mirror’s sixth chapter. And though many of the episodes take us back in time, they still feel eerily relevant and cutting-edge. Just like the show’s very first installment, Brooker’s bold decision-making and passion for genre flicks shine throughout. And for those seeking nothing more than entertainment, there are plenty of sinister twists and turns, compelling interactions, unsettling humor, standout performances, and references that build upon the Black Mirror Universe. It’s delightfully bleak, and another triumphant entry to the dystopian saga.

Article continues after ad

Black Mirror Season 6 is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Sex Education Season 4 | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Black Mirror Season 6 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Witcher Season 3 | Chicken Run 2 | Heartstopper Season 2 | FUBAR | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2