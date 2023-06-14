What time is Black Mirror Season 6 on Netflix?

Black Mirror Season 6 has long been awaited, and is now almost on Netflix, but what time will it come out on the streaming platform and be available to stream?

It’s been almost five years since we last got a batch of Black Mirror on Netflix. The fifth series, while perhaps not as universally loved as earlier seasons, still left audiences wanting more of its dystopian sci-fi stories.

So with Season 6 of the anthology now on it’s way, many fans are getting hyped and ready to watch the new episodes as soon as they drop.

But when will Black Mirror Season 6 drop on Netflix? Well, read on to find out…

When will Black Mirror Season 6 drop on Netflix?

Black Mirror Season 6 will drop on Netflix on July 15, at the midnight PDT. This means that, according to your time zone, the season will premiere at this time:

12am PDT

3am EST

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

All of the season’s new episodes will drop at once, meaning that you can binge to your heart’s content.

How many episodes are in Black Mirror Season 6?

Black Mirror Season 6 will have 5 episodes, each ranging from 40-80 minutes.

In an exclusive article by EW, each episode has been given a title and a mini plot. This includes:

Joan is Awful – This episode is the story of an average woman who is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life, in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

– This episode is the story of an average woman who is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life, in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek. Loch Henry – This episode is about a young couple who travel to a sleepy Scottish town to work on a genteel nature documentary but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events from the past.

– This episode is about a young couple who travel to a sleepy Scottish town to work on a genteel nature documentary but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events from the past. Beyond the Sea – This episode takes place in an alternate 1969, where two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

– This episode takes place in an alternate 1969, where two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy. Mazey Day – This episodes explores how a troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

– This episodes explores how a troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident. Demon 79 – This episode takes place in northern England in 1979, where a meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

