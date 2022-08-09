Zazie Beetz reportedly in talks to return in Joker 2

According to a new report, Zazie Beetz, who portrayed Arthur Fleck’s love interest in Joker, may reprise her role as Sophie in the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Zazie Beetz starred in the 2019 film opposite Jaoquin Phoenix, notably playing the role of Sophie Dumond.

Much of the film depicts Sophie as the girlfriend of Phoenix’s character, Arthur Fleck. By the time the credits start rolling, however, every facet of the narrative is called into question due to Arthur’s unreliable narrator routine.

Should the Sophie character return in Joker: Folie à Deux, it will be interesting to see how her story unfolds in relation to Arthur’s arc.

Joker sequel may bring back Zazie Beetz’ character

Deadline reports that Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond for Folie à Deux. As of writing, no one associated with the Todd Phillips-directed picture has confirmed as much.

Shooting for Joker: Folie à Deux will begin later this year in December, with Warner Bros. recently setting its theatrical release for October 4, 2023.

In addition to announcing a release date, the movie studio confirmed details about a long-standing casting rumor. Lady Gaga will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the DC Comics sequel.

It’s presently unclear which part she’ll play, though many a theory posits she may assume the role of Harley Quinn. Whatever the case, Lady Gaga’s casting should make Zazie Beetz’ potential return to Joker all the more fascinating.

The discourse surrounding Joker’s initial run proved divisive. While some critics and moviegoers hailed it as a masterful piece of cinema, others deemed it a glorification of incel culture.

Controversy aside, the film starring Batman’s arch-nemesis went on to gross over $1 billion at the global box office – a first for an R-rated movie.

It took home two Academy Awards as well, one for Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and a second for Best Original Score (Hildur Guðnadóttir ).