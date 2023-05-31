Black Mirror Season 6 release date revealed in tense trailer

The mind-melting show Black Mirror has finally announced its release date in an incredibly meta trailer.

The last time fans dove into the wild and wacky world of Black Mirror was all the way back in 2019 with the last episode following a pop star trapped in an abusive familial situation and being saved by their young family (the pop star was perfectly portrayed by Miley Cyrus).

Fans were eagerly waiting to see what kind of hellish nightmares the creators could come up with next, especially when everyone was stuck inside thanks to the global shut down. However, due to the world already being fringe and frightening, the Black Mirror team seemed to take a step back from the show until things got back to normal-ish.

But now they’re back to give their fans what they’ve been waiting for in the form of an intense trailer in which they finally announced when Season 6 will be shown on our small screens.

The two minute trailer released through the Netflix UK & Ireland Twitter account gave fans a sneak peek into the five different worlds it is going to explore before announcing that Black Mirror Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on June 15, 2023. Check it out below:

While Black Mirror keeps its plot details close to its chest as there are always a bunch of twists and turns no one expects, the trailer does give fans a sense of what they can expect when the show drops. The five episodes of Season 6 are as follows: “Joan is Awful,” “Loch Henry,” “Beyond the Sea,” “Mazey Day,” and “Demon 79.”

Each episode seems to be in a different reality, which isn’t exactly new for Black Mirror, but some of the episodes could be connected as the show is known for planting Easter eggs throughout the series. That’s one of the fun things about watching Black Mirror: you never know what you’re going to get no matter what.

And the cast for Season 6 is absolutely stacked with the likes of Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Ben Barnes, Aaron Paul, and so many more. It’s safe to say that, after four years of lying dormant, Black Mirror Season 6 is shaping up to be one hell of a ride.

