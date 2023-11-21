Black Mirror Season 7 is happening at Netflix

Black Mirror, one of Netflix’s most popular original series, is set to return for what’s sure to be an explosive Season 7.

One of Netflix most popular satirical drama — Black Mirror — will be returning to fans’ screens sooner than they think.

The anthology show first debuted in 2011 and each episode tells explores a faucet of our real life existence from new technology to social media.

Fans waited four years for Season 6, but now reports are stating that they may not have to wait years for the next chapter.

Black Mirror Season 7 confirmed to be in production

Variety recently revealed their exclusive story where it was confirmed that Black Mirror would be returning to Netflix for its seventh season.

Though no casting has been announced at this time, the new season is set to go into production later this year with creator and director Charlie Brooker at the helm.

Season 6 of Black Mirror was one of the show’s most unique entries as some of the episodes leaned more towards the supernatural genre rather than the series’ usual tech based storylines.

The cast of the show is always packed with A-listers as Selma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, and more joined its ranks for Season 6, so there’s no telling which beloved celebrity will appear comes Season 7.

