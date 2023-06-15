Black Mirror Season 7: Everything we know

Black Mirror Season 6 is out now, so does that mean Season 7 is on the way? Here’s everything we know.

It’s been over three years since we last got a batch of Black Mirror on Netflix. Thankfully, Season 6 has been worth the wait, with plenty of new episodes and characters to enjoy. You can check out our coverage here.

So with Season 6 out, many fans may already be wondering: Will a Season 7 be on the way? Netflix has a habit of cancelling shows, but surely Black Mirror won’t fall victim to that, right?

Article continues after ad

Well, for now, here is everything we know about the potentially returning anthology series.

Has Netflix renewed Black Mirror for Season 7?

Sadly, Netflix has yet to renew Black Mirror for Season 7. But it’s also not been cancelled yet.

It’s no secret that Netflix is rather cancel-happy as of late, with shows like Lockwood and Co. being the latest to be axed prematurely.

One major deciding factor is the viewership numbers, but frustratingly Netflix likes to keep those numbers close to their chest. And it takes massive numbers, akin to the success of Wednesday and Stranger Things, for another season to be promised.

Article continues after ad

Then again, considering how popular Black Mirror is, and how it’s already been around for 6 seasons, there’s large chance Season 7 will be greenlit.

However, considering the large time gap between Seasons 5 and 6, we could be waiting a while for any future episodes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Black Mirror Season 7: What would the next season be about?

If Season 7 is greenlit, it will likely continue its own format of anthology episodes, exploring the beauty and the horror of separate sci-fi and supernatural concepts.

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has recently suggested that future seasons of Black Mirror could explore literally any topic. In an interview with Tudum, he revealed that, “I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people – and myself – or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.”

Article continues after ad

Considering how Season 6 dove more into mystery and supernatural elements than what we’ve seen before, perhaps a new season would continue to go down this route.

Black Mirror Season 7 cast: Who could star in the next season?

Currently there is no confirmed cast list for any future seasons of Black Mirror, but Season 7 would likely include even more established actors, as we’ve seen before.

The sixth season of Black Mirror included plenty of large names, such as Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Zazie Beetz, Salma Hayek Pinault, Michael Cera, Annie Murphy, and Rory Culkin. Previous seasons have even featured stars such as Miley Cyrus, Domhnall Gleeson, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jon Hamm.

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, we could expect future celebrities amongst this calibre in every episode of Season 7. Especially considering that the Black Mirror is an anthology series, this means that there will be plenty of new interesting roles to fill in future stories.

Black Mirror Season 6 is now available to view in full on Netflix. Check out our other Black Mirror coverage below:

Black Mirror S6 review | ‘Joan is Awful’ explained | ‘Loch Henry’ explained | ‘Beyond the Sea’ explained | ‘Mazey Day’ explained | ‘Demon 79’ explained