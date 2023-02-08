Will there be a Breaking Bad Season 6? Walter White will return to our screens in a Super Bowl ad, so can we expect a sixth season?

There are a small selection of shows in the echelon of great television: The Sopranos, The Wire, The West Wing, Fleabag, and The Simpsons are among them.

Of course, there’s also Breaking Bad. Vince Gilligan’s iconic meth saga is, arguably, the best TV drama ever made. Across its five-season run, it amassed 16 Emmys, two Golden Globes, and unrivalled acclaim.

It was the beginning of a larger franchise, leading to El Camino and Better Call Saul – but is there going to be a Breaking Bad Season 6?

Will there be a Breaking Bad Season 6?

The honest answer: no, there will most likely never be a Breaking Bad Season 6. The show’s storylines have all concluded, and Vince Gilligan is working on a new project.

Bryan Cranston has reprised his role as Walter White a few times since the original show’s finale. He appeared in El Camino and Better Call Saul alongside Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman, and he’s returning for a Super Bowl LVII commercial for PopCorners.

Check it out below:

In an interview with Extra behind the scenes of the advert, Cranston said: “This might be the retiring episode of the Breaking Bad universe.

“I’ve had opportunities to bring Walter White into the milieu. I did it for Aaron’s movie El Camino and then once again for Better Call Saul. We were able to come back and each time, we think, ‘Well this is the last time we’re ever going to do this’ and then PopCorners calls and it was like, ‘Well we’ll do it one more time.'”

As Better Call Saul approached its finale last year, Gilligan confirmed it would be the last show in the Breaking Bad universe. “You can’t keep putting all your money on red 21,” he said, as per Deadline.

“I feel like we probably pushed it doing a spinoff to Breaking Bad [but] I could not be more happy with the results. Then I did El Camino and I’m very proud of that too. But I think I’m starting to sense you’ve got to know when to leave the party, you don’t want to be the guy with a lampshade on your head.

“I don’t have any plans right now to do anything more in this universe. I know I probably gave the same answer at the end of Breaking Bad. I gotta prove to myself that I got something else in me. I’m not a one-trick pony, that’s what I’m hoping.”

