“Best” Black Mirror episode is getting a sequel in Season 7

Charlie Brooker’s got some deliciously dark treats in store for us in Black Mirror Season 7, including a sequel to the “best” episode of the Netflix series.

Black Mirror quite literally started with a bang – the UK Prime Minister having sex with a pig on live national TV. But rather than used purely for shock factor, Episode 1 serves as a ruthless dissection of modern society and the media, with Charlie Brooker utilizing his trademark biting wit.

Brooker’s ability to balance provocative scenes with meaningful commentary has helped turn Black Mirror into the biggest anthology series since The Twilight Zone.

Up until Season 6, the show explored our relationship with technology, while the latest chapter moved away from this trend, even launching a “Red Mirror” episode. However, with Season 7, it looks like the Netflix series is going back to its roots with a sequel to one of its most beloved tales.

“Best” Black Mirror episode to get sequel in Season 7

At the Next on Netflix event on Thursday (March 14), the streamer revealed that Black Mirror Season 7 is coming in 2025 – and it will feature a sequel to the Season 4 episode, ‘USS Callister’.

To refresh your memory, the first episode of the fourth chapter – which many fans believe is the “best” installment – was centered on Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons), the CTO of a gaming company who creates a Star Trek-like virtual reality in which he rules over players created using his co-workers’ DNA. As is the case with all Black Mirror episodes, it ends with a deliciously dark twist.

Due to the similar themes of Season 6’s ‘Beyond the Sea’, as well as the appearance of Aaron Paul – who voiced Gamer691 in ‘USS Callister’ – many believed it would serve as the sequel. While this didn’t turn out to be the case, we’ll be getting a real follow-up story in the next chapter.

Netflix shared a short teaser for Season 7, writing: “Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series will return in 2025 with six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure USS Callister…”

Fans have been expressing their excitement over the news, with one writing on X: “USS Callister is probably my personal favorite #BlackMirror.” “One of the best episodes in Black Mirror,” said another, while a third added, “That episode was epic.”

A fourth chimed in, “Fantastic! I hope that somehow Jesse Plemons lives and comes back to royally eff with the crew. Lol. I say this because Plemons is just fantastic.” And a fifth simply said: “Can’t wait.”

You can read more about Black Mirror Season 7 here. In the meantime, check out all of the new shows coming to streaming this month.