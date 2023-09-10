Miley Cyrus still processing trauma from Black Mirror filming 

In a series of videos to promote her new song, Miley Cyrus recounts the traumatic scene she filmed for Netflix’s Black Mirror.

Miley Cyrus is known as a triple threat in Hollywood as she’s a Grammy-award winning singer, dancer, and actress as she’s been acting since 2001.

While Cyrus is best known for her role as Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana, she has appeared in more adult projects like Sex and the City 2 and Netflix‘s Black Mirror.

However, when appearing on sci-fi dystopian series, Cyrus suffered a traumatic experience that she just recently opened up about.

Cyrus filmed Black Mirror while dealing with a personal crisis

In a TikTok video series to promote her latest single Used to Be Young, Cyrus recounted her time filming on the Black Mirror set while experiencing a harrowing personal loss.

“I was filming Black Mirror and while I was there, the Woolsey Fires happened in Malibu. And I was in South Africa but it was taking place in Malibu so it was just a real trip,” Cyrus recalled, “Probably two or three years after this happened I didn’t understand, but I would have this anxiety attack with a vision attached that I would be strapped down to a gurney.”

Cyrus continued saying, “So I would have these dreams anytime I would go to perform, and I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense. But actually as my house was burning down I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs strapped to a bed.”

Cyrus was played the role of Ashley O in the third episode of Season 5 titled Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too. In the episode, Cyrus is a pop star who is drugged and held captive by her controlling aunt who doesn’t like the fact that she wants to her change the trajectory of her career.

The episode then follows two sisters who are fans of Ashley O who work with Ashley Too an artificial intelligence robotic doll of Ashley O to free the pop star and give her autonomy back.

While the episode itself is quite harrowing and hits harder as it features Cyrus, a real life pop star who has endured issues within the industry, it’s even more heartbreaking when one realizes that Cyrus was filming the episode while her world burned to the ground.

