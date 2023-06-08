Mark Zuckerberg reveals plans to add AI into Facebook & Instagram

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed plans to add generative AI into its products, including Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

Over the last few months, generative artificial intelligence has taken over the internet. Apps like Dall-E, ChatGPT, and Midjourney have given their users the chance to make nearly anything they can think of.

Some of tech’s biggest companies have begun integrating it into their ecosystem, with Google Bard, Microsoft’s Bing AI, and Adobe Firefly AI being among the top.

Now, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed plans to put generative AI text, image, and video generators into Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger.

Meta reveals AI plans for flagship products

According to a report from Axios, Mark Zuckerberg revealed the plans during an all-hands meeting with employees on June 8, 2023.

Meta has been at the forefront of AI research over the last few years, since shifting their focus to metaverse technology in late 2021. The company revamped its AI team back in February to help get the tech into its products.

Examples of the way Meta plans on integrating the tech into Instagram and Facebook were shared during the meeting, with one major example being the addition of a text prompt that allows users to modify their photos before sharing them on Instagram.

Another option sounds similar to Snapchat’s AI bot that could be added to Messenger and WhatsApp. Different personalities and capabilities would offer a wide range of assistance to its users.

In a statement to Axios, Zuckerberg said: “In the last year, we’ve seen some really incredible breakthroughs — qualitative breakthroughs — on generative AI and that gives us the opportunity to now go take that technology, push it forward, and build it into every single one of our products.”

It’s unknown when the features would be added to Meta’s flagship products, but we’ll be sure to update you as more information is released.