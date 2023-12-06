Ayo Edebiri agrees to star in rom-com with Paul Mescal

Ayo Edebiri has revealed her and Paul Mescal have been in talks to star in a rom-com together, after he first shocked the internet by revealing he wanted to in a previous interview.

Ayo Edebiri has enjoyed a standout year in 2023, after The Bear star continued her success in the hit cooking drama, while also impressing with starring roles in three of the year’s biggest movies. With her showing no signs of slowing down, she has became a favorite across the internet and within the film industry as one of the most in demand actors.

Another actor following a similar trajectory, who had his breakthrough a few years prior with the critically acclaimed Normal People, is a friend of Edebiri’s – Paul Mescal. Their friendship was publicized by social media posts and various photos of them at events together, and the internet was here for it. Mescal then sent the internet into a frenzy once more in November when he revealed he wanted to star in a rom-com with her.

Now, Ayo Edebiri has confirmed that her and Paul Mescal have been in talks to star in a rom-com together, as she reveals the details on their desire to make it a reality.

Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal plan to star in rom-com together

During an interview with AwardsWatch, Ayo Edibiri sat down to discuss and review her whirlwind success of a year. They soon asked about Mescal’s previous mention about them potentially joining forces to star in a rom-com, to which she responded: “Paul and I have spoken about it since because I told Paul he is very chaotic.

“Honestly he’s one of my favorite actors to watch, period. I actually said, so, is someone writing a script for us now, or what? So that’s my answer, if somebody writes us a good script. I think he’s so brilliant, and I honestly would also really enjoy seeing him try his hand at comedy.”

Instagram / ayoedebiri Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal together at an event.

She further stated it would have to be in an “About Time vibe,” in regards to it needing to have a lot of heart “so he can still flex his drama muscles,” yet still having comedy aspects and being “inventive.”

As the interviewer expressed how much they loved the idea of it, she agreed: “I do too! That’s why I came up with it.”

About Time was a unique rom-com that touches on the sci-fi genre, and follows Domhnall Gleeson as a young man who uses time travel to try to go back and change his events for the better, in particular surrounding his love interest played by Rachel McAdams.

Whether the two continually rising stars end up making their planned rom-com is yet to be confirmed, but for now, this will satisfy both of their passionate growing fanbases.

