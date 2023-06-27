The Bear Season 3: Everything we know

Here’s everything we know about The Bear Season 3, including any renewal and release date updates, cast details, plot speculation, and more.

In a year where we’ve had The Last of Us, Barry Season 4, Succession Season 4, and Swarm, it’s crazy to think the best was yet to come: The Bear Season 2 is the peak of 2023 TV so far, rustling up another scintillating, exhilaratingly confident serving of high-anxiety drama and gut-punching emotion.

The second season follows Carmy, Sydney, and the crew of Chicago’s Original Beef as they scrub, tinker, pray, and cook their way through the chaos of reopening the restaurant as The Bear. Everyone mucks in, and while pressure makes diamonds, it also opens old wounds and exposes all of the love, hatred, and everything in between these people hold for one another.

Article continues after ad

And, crucially, we’re already hungry for a third helping – so, here’s what we know about The Bear Season 3 so far. Spoilers to follow…

Is The Bear Season 3 happening?

The Bear hasn’t officially been renewed for Season 3… yet.

Firstly, the response has literally been unanimous: Season 2 has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the early viewership numbers have been incredible. While it’s still to be released in other territories such as the UK, it seems FX and Hulu have stuck the landing once more.

Article continues after ad

Secondly, showrunner Christopher Storer has already teased plans for Season 3. While talking to Esquire about the Christmas episode in the new season, he said: “It was also great having Ayo [Edebiri] on set with me that week — she’s going to direct a few episodes next year so she was an important set of fresh eyes.”

Thirdly, Season 2 was announced three weeks after the first season dropped on Hulu, so you can expect the bell to ring on Season 3 news over the next fortnight.

Article continues after ad

Does The Bear Season 3 have a release date?

As of June 2023, there is no release date for The Bear Season 3.

There are two big reasons for that: one, it hasn’t even been confirmed yet; and two, they haven’t started shooting it, as the second season has just been released in the US.

Rest assured, we’ll update you as soon as we know anything about when it’ll come out — for now, you’ll just have to savour the taste of the first two seasons.

Article continues after ad

The Bear Season 3 cast: Who’ll be in it?

We can expect to see the following actors in The Bear Season 3 cast:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

Abby Elliott as Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto

Lionel Boyce as Marcus

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy

Chris Witaske as Pete

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While Boyce hasn’t confirmed anything regarding Season 3, he told Distractify: “I would like to see [Marcus] go through anything as long as we get a Season 3. I feel the same way as I did after Season 1, where it finished and I was like, ‘I truly don’t know where the show’s gonna go.’”

He also told Deadline: “All the writers do such a great job of arcing out specific stories for each character, so I’m excited to see where they’ll take it.”

Article continues after ad

The big question mark hangs over the second season’s jaw-dropping roster of guest stars: Molly Gordon as Carmy’s love interest Claire, Jamie Lee Curtis as Carmy’s mother Donna, Jon Bernthal as Mikey, Sarah Paulson as Cousin Michelle, John Mulaney as Stevie, Bob Odenkirk as Uncle Lee, Will Poulter as Luca, Olivia Colman as Chef Terry, and Gillian Jacobs as Richie’s ex-wife Tiff.

We’ll update this space upon any further updates about the cast.

Article continues after ad

The Bear Season 3 plot: What will it be about?

While we don’t have any official details, there’s more than a few threads we’d like to see picked up in The Bear Season 3.

The Season 2 finale is a disastrous triumph at the restaurant. The Bear’s opening night goes so well; everyone loves the food, and Sydney’s father finally believes that this is “the thing.” Richie seems like he’s found his home and a sense of authority that isn’t fragile or manufactured for the sake of his own ego. Tina is a fabulous, confident sous-chef, Ebraheim is perfect for the takeaway window station, and Uncle Jimmy’s financial prospects are looking up.

Article continues after ad

The things that go wrong, go very wrong: Carmy gets locked in the walk-in fridge and ends up speaking his mind a little too loudly, essentially confessing to Claire that he doesn’t want to spend time on “enjoyment and amusement” with her. While they’re definitely split up for now, we don’t know if there are any plans to reconcile their love for each other down the line.

FX/Hulu

Marcus is the biggest worry: as he relished The Bear’s success, he wasn’t paying attention to his phone… which was full of texts from his mother’s carer. One has to assume that she’s passed away while he’s been pursuing his passion, which will no doubt fuel his guilt in the next season.

Article continues after ad

Boyce told Deadline: “I think the thing to me that is interesting to explore is just like continuing the journey of aspiring for greatness. It’s just a story of passion… for me, I would love to explore that.

“This season was, to me, very much him just discovering there’s a path to greatness and seeing what it takes to get there. So I would like to see like him get one step closer to it and see what comes with that — the good and the bad.”

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about The Bear Season 3. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

Physical 100 Season 2 | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | The Witcher Season 3 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Indiana Jones 5 | Oppenheimer | Blue Beetle | The Night Agent Season 2