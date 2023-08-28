Paul Mescal felt ‘afraid’ to talk to Pedro Pascal during Gladiator sequel filming

Paul Mescal, one of the stars of Gladiator 2, revealed he was afraid to talk to Pedro Pascal, his famous co-star.

One of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024 is Gladiator 2, the epic sequel to the original 2001 blockbuster.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the sequel will follow Lucius, the nephew of Commodus, as an adult after his life was saved by General Maximus Decimus Meridius.

The cast is absolutely star-studded with the likes of Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, and now Mescal has revealed he was a bit shy when it came to The Last of Us star.

Mescal was nervous to approach Pascal ahead of Gladiator 2

During a recent interview with Esquire, conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Mescal revealed how he felt about his Gladiator co-star.

Mescal actually saw Pascal in LAX airport before Gladiator 2 started filming and stated he “was too afraid to go up to him.”

However, Pascal actually went up to Mescal in the airport and, according to Mescal, he “just seemed so genuine; [he was] really looking forward to hanging out with him.”

The Normal People star is set to play the main role of Lucius, who is the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s sadistic character in the original film. Pascal is playing an undisclosed role as production had to shut down due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

