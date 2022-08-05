The best gaming mouse in 2022: Top wired and wireless mice

If you’re after the best gaming mouse in 2022, you’re in luck as we’ve rounded up all of our top picks for you to have a look at below.

Where do you even begin with choosing a gaming mouse? From grips, buttons, and differences in speed, it can be a colossal minefield of accidentally choosing the wrong one for the type of games you play.

There are a huge number of options between tech brands like Razer, Corsair, Logitech, and more. Each mouse has their own little quirks and also come in a huge number of price points, which could leave you scratching your head.

Recently, we’ve even begun to see lesser-known brands take our hearts with regards to gaming mice, with brands like Mountain coming out with some great options.

For players, looking to raise their game in esports like Valorant, you might want to have the lightest mice around, but for MMO games, you’ll want something with dozens of buttons on the side, for example. On top of that, you’re going to need to decide if you want a wired or wireless mouse. Both are as good as each other, in most cases. There’s a huge amount of choice out there, so we’ve done the research, and listed all of our top picks.

The best overall gaming mouse

The mice on this list are the best all-around gaming mice. While they might not be the best in some specific niche use-cases, they are some of the best around for everyday and casual use.

1. Logitech G502 HERO

Logitech

When it comes to looking for the best gaming mouse, it’s difficult to think of what you might need that the Logitech G502 HERO doesn’t offer. From removable weights to customize how the mouse feels, to a scroll wheel that is able to unlock for free scrolling, with additional L&R tilt functions, it’s really hard to fault this mouse.

There are additional reprogrammable buttons along the side, and the mouse just feels great to use. Sporting Logitech’s own HERO sensor and robust software suite, you just really can’t go wrong with this all-rounder, so long as you’re happy with a wired mouse.

The G502 HERO is also often found on sale throughout the year during events like Prime Day, meaning that it’s also excellent value for the money.

Key specs

Weight: 121g (Extra 18g optional weights included)

Grip Type: Claw, Palm

Buttons: 11

Sensor: Logitech HERO

Maximum DPI: 25,600

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Features: Lightsync RGB, up to five profiles, adjustable weights, PTFE feet

Pluses

Oodles of customization

Very affordable

Great build quality

Minuses

Wired

Can be too heavy for competitive FPS titles

2. Razer Viper 8K

Razer

While initially looking quite simple on the surface, the Razer Viper 8k is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, and it’s certainly one of the best gaming mice you can buy today.

This is thanks to the mouse’s Razer Hyperpolling technology, which gives the mouse an eye-watering 8000Hz polling rate, boasting a click latency of just 0.125ms. This industry-leading stat means that the Razer Viper 8K might just be one of the best gaming mouse money can buy. This model is available in different specifications, but if you are looking for the highest spec version of the mouse, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a mouse that’s anywhere near as impressive as this. At least, on paper. It’s light, clicks incredibly quickly and manages to come in at just 71g.

Key specs

Weight: 71g

Grip Type: Ambidextrous, hybrid

Buttons: 8

Sensor: Razer Focus+

Maximum DPI: 20,000

Polling rate: 8000Hz

Features: PTFE feet, 2nd-generation Razer optical switches, up to five profiles, Razer Speedflex cable

Pluses

Unbeatable responsiveness

Very lightweight

Premium design

Minuses

Basic features

Not very customizable

3. Glorious Model O

Glorious

Glorious has quickly made itself a big name amongst hardcore PC enthusiasts, and for good reason, too. Their slate of PC peripherals is among the best in the industry, and the Glorious Model O is no different.

Designed with an iconic honeycomb shell that ensures the mouse is light and your palms stay cool, this tournament-grade mouse has G-Skate mouse feet, which allows the mouse to glide across your desk without any trouble at all. Weighing in at just 67g, the Glorious Model O is one of the best mice you can buy for competitive esports use. The Pixart PMW 3360 sensor is amongst the highest-end that you can put into a mouse, and performs incredibly well in-game.

Though the polling rate pales in comparison to the Viper 8k, you’ll likely not really need that kind of speed in most use-cases, unless you have superhuman reflexes and require that kind of polling rate. Until you’re that good, you can probably settle just fine with the Glorious Model O.

Key specs

Weight: 67g

Grip Type: Ambidextrous, hybrid

Buttons: 6

Sensor: PixArt PMW 3360

Maximum DPI: 12,000

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Features: Low click latency, customizable RGB, Omron switches.

Pluses

Compact design

Lightweight

Affordable

Minuses

Honeycomb design can look odd

No onboard memory

4. Mountain Makalu 67

You can get the Mountain Everest Makalu 67 direct from Mountain.gg.

One of our best-reviewed mice, the Mountain Makalu 67 offers a super light frame and high DPI options, making it one of the better-wired gaming mice on the market for those who just want to game with no fuss.

It features palm cutouts, giving it a subtle extra grip and the clean aesthetic is something that’s always nice to have on the desk.

With the Mountain Base Camp software, you’re able to completely remap the Makalu 67 to your preference, changing it from an excellent gaming mouse to whatever you want. While there are only 6 buttons, including the scroll wheel, it still gives you a sense of freedom that other mice do not offer.

Key specs:

Sensor: PixArt PAW3370 sensor

Max DPI: 19000

Buttons: 6

Polling Rate: 1000Hz / 1ms

Connector: USB Type-A

Cable length 1.8m

Weight: 67g

Onboard memory: 5 profiles

Micro switches (L+R): Omron 50M

Software Support: Base Camp™ (Windows only)

Price: $60 / £60

Best wireless gaming mouse

So far, our top picks for gaming mice have all been wired variants, however, the idea that wireless gaming mice are laggy, or that they are less responsive has now been demystified. Numerous companies such as Razer, Logitech and more all make excellent wireless gaming mice, with the best all having some kind of low latency mode attached to them. But worry not, as we’ve done the hard work and worked out which ones might be the best for you below.

1. Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT

Logitech

Logitech’s G PRO X SUPERLIGHT delivers excellent wireless performance and is ridiculously lightweight at the same time. It’s a relatively simple mouse, but it manages to deliver performance where it matters the most; gaming. With an additional second layer of commands through a G-Shift layer, the mouse offers a decent feature set, while also still remaining excellent for competitive performance.

The Superlight is a staple for many competitive players, including Ninja himself. If that’s not proof that the mouse has all the qualities of being one of the best that money can buy, then we really don’t know what is.

Key specs

Weight: 59g

Grip Type: Ambidextrous, Hybrid

Buttons: 5

Sensor: HERO 25K

Maximum DPI: 25,600

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Features: Logitech G-Hub Software, G-Shift layers, profile-switching, included grip tape, PTFE feet.

Pluses

Ridiculously light

Great build quality

Incredibly responsive

Minuses

Expensive

Too small for some hands

2. Razer Naga Pro

Razer

Razer’s Naga design is incredibly versatile, it possesses three swappable side-panels for different use-cases, and is the only wireless MMO mouse made by a larger manufacturer. The customization possible with the Naga Pro makes it much more versatile than any other mouse on this list. With Razer Hyperspeed Wireless, you’ll definitely not be missing any crucial shots or GCD windows with this mouse.

This is the best wireless mouse for those of you who quickly switch between genres, and don’t mind too much about the weight of your mouse. Weight is an incredibly important factor for certain games, so if you like to play a lot of competitive shooters, you might want to look elsewhere.

Key specs

Weight: 116g

Grip type: Right-handed, hybrid

Buttons: Up to 19

Sensor: Razer Focus+

Maximum DPI: 20,000

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Features: Swappable side panels, PTFE feet, wired and hybrid wireless connectivity, up to 150-hour battery life.

Pluses

Highly customizable

Incredibly good build-quality

Top-tier specs

Minuses

Heavy weight makes it poorly suited for some games

Very expensive

3. Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED

Logitech

Logitech’s G305 lightspeed is pretty much the inverse of the Razer Naga Pro. Where the Naga Pro is expensive and highly customizable, the G305 trades that for affordability and a clear, focused experience. It’s not going to be breaking any records for the fastest, or the lightest mouse. But, everything that it does manage to do is incredibly well-executed. This is a mouse that can often be found at a discount, so be sure to keep your eyes out on any sale seasons to potentially grab yourself a bargain that won’t break the bank. Mice don’t have to be complicated, and the G305 delivers just about everything most people will need when it comes to a wireless mouse. The gaming features are good, and the battery life is almost unparalleled. Somehow, Logitech just keeps winning when it comes to the mouse game.

Key specs:

Weight: 99g

Grip type: Right-handed, hybrid

Buttons: 6

Sensor: HERO

Maximum DPI: 12,000

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Features: 250-hour battery life, available in different colors, 2.4GHz wireless

Pluses:

Ergonomic design

Extremely affordable

Long battery life

Minuses:

Requires AA battery

Specs are not top of the line

No PTFE feet

Gaming mouse brands: Logitech, Razer & Corsair

Unsplash It can be tough to choose the right mouse for you.

When you’re looking for the best gaming mouse, there are oodles of brands out there. There are tonnes of factors that you’ll need to keep in mind when looking at getting a mouse of your own. But, we’ll go through a couple of our top gaming mouse brands, as everyone inevitably has their own preferences for whatever ecosystem they are using. Razer uses Synapse, a piece of software that is certainly not loved but manages to do the job. On the other hand. Corsair’s iCue and Logitech’s G Hub are both excellent in execution and ease of use. Corsair’s software also hooks into the very vitals of your PC, so you can configure everything from fan curves to RGB in one easy-to-access place.

The choice of brand is really up to you, with software being the main differentiating factor. If you have lots of devices in any of the ecosystems, you might want to stick with that brand just so you don’t have to mess around with another piece of software.

The best Logitech gaming mouse

Right now, our pick for the best Logitech gaming mouse is the tried and true Logitech G502. This is due to the mouse being perfect for use in both competitive and casual use, with oodles of options. There’s even a wireless variant of it if you want to fully ditch the wires. There are other options across a range of use-cases and price points.

The best Razer gaming mouse

Our pick for the best Razer gaming mouse right now is the Razer Viper Ultimate. It boasts everything you’d possibly want out of a high-performance mouse, while also being excellent for general office use. It’s wireless, and also has all of the RGB that you can shake a stick at.

The best Corsair gaming mouse

The best Corsair gaming mouse is the Corsair Dark Core RGB PRO SE. While it’s an accomplished gaming mouse, it also gets slightly overshadowed by the competition from other brands such as the aforementioned Razer and Logitech.

Is a gaming mouse better than a normal mouse?

A gaming mouse will deliver performance leaps and bounds ahead of a standard office mouse. What you need to look at is the sensor quality, which is how the mouse is able to accurately track all of your movements. Generally speaking, any good gaming mouse worth its salt is going to handily beat a random office mouse.

Is it worth buying a gaming mouse?

Gaming mice are generally worth the asking price. Depending on what price point you’re looking at, a gaming mouse can get pretty expensive. For example, if a G Pro X Superlight happens to be too expensive, why not start out with the more beginner-friendly Corsair Katar Pro XT? It is tonnes cheaper, and both of them are absolutely fantastic gaming mice. You’ll almost definitely feel the difference with any mice that make use of PTFE feet, which will help the mouse smoothly glide across any surface.

Does a gaming mouse improve your aim?

A gaming mouse can improve your aim, depending on what features the mouse has. For example, some mice have adjustable DPI or even a ‘Sniper mode’ that you can use, which could potentially improve your aiming. Regardless, with a huge range of options at your disposal, you’ll probably be better at aiming with a mouse than a gaming controller. A mouse allows you to become much more precise, meaning that you could potentially become the king or queen of any cross-play title. Trust us, a mouse is so much better for aiming than a controller, and using a gaming mouse will definitely play a part in making your aim better.

Are wireless mice good for gaming?

Yes. It is a common myth that wireless mice are poor for gaming. With the latest tech, gaming mouse brands are catching up and quickly eradicating the bad name that wireless mice once had for gaming.

You will need to watch out for Bluetooth mice, as those are not well-suited for gaming. Instead, what most mouse manufacturers do is make use of a 2.4Ghz connection, usually by using a dongle. This is a much more stable connection, making it perfect for gaming.

Just remember to always avoid Bluetooth, and you shouldn’t have a problem.

Which is the best brand of wireless mouse?

Logitech makes excellent wireless mice for a variety of uses, including gaming. If you are looking for a more office-focused mouse, the MX Master 3S is a great option, otherwise, their slate of wireless gaming mice is all definitely worthwhile. They have carved out a reputation for making high-quality peripherals for a reason, and their wireless mice are no different.

