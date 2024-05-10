Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astral Plane still has a huge unsolved mystery

The Astral Plane is one of the most mysterious locations in Baldur’s Gate 3, which might be why its biggest (literally) mystery has gone unsolved.

The D&D multiverse is composed of planes that are layered on top of each other. The Astral Plane connects many parts of the universe as a sea of endless nothing, where thought guides your movement. It’s also where the Spelljammer campaign setting takes place, with ships that sail the Astral Sea.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Astral Plane plays an important role in the story, especially in the Githyanki storyline. As such, you visit it on several occasions and get to witness its strange wonders for yourself.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have yet to figure out one curious thing about the Astral Plane. When you visit it, a colossal skeleton wraps around the stage, but who does it belong to?

As discussed by fans online, in D&D, the Astral Plane is where the bodies of dead deities can be found. This is because gods can be killed in D&D, which caused the events of Baldur’s Gate, with Bane, Bhaal, and Myrkul all being slain during the Time of Troubles when they were turned into mortals.

Unfortunately, there are no direct clues as to the god’s identity. It’s just a giant skeleton with a strange ruby-encrusted crown on its head, which doesn’t narrow it down.

There was once no shortage of dead gods in the Forgotten Realms, but the shift to 5e revived most of them. There are one or two candidates for the skeleton, such as Kiputytto, the Demigoddess of Disease. It could also be a god from another campaign setting due to D&D’s connected multiverse.

It’s also possible that the developers just wanted a cool-looking giant skeleton wrapped around an area in the game. The Astral Plane is the ideal place to do this, as it’s the known graveyard of the gods, and finding giant floating corpses there isn’t unusual.