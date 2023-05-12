Nvidia rumored to be discontinuing one of its most popular GPUs

Nvidia is rumored to be discontinuing the RTX 3060 Ti, one of its most popular graphics cards, in a rumor posted to the Board Channels forums. It is currently ranked as the seventh most popular GPU in the Steam Hardware Survey.

Despite its popularity, Nvidia appears to be discontinuing the graphics card, in favor of the more powerful RTX 4060 Ti, which is poised to launch at the end of this month. The rumor was initially posted on Board Channels forums and also reported by ITHome.

According to the report, vendors have been instructed to begin clearing out inventory of the RTX 3060 Ti in an effort to make room on shelves for the 4060 Ti. It’s currently expected that it will take several months for the stock of the GPU to finally shift.

This could mean that you will see sales on the RTX 3060 Ti, as manufacturers could discount them in order to shift aging stock faster.

The RTX 4060 Ti will make a huge splash for esports gamers

Esports gamers looking to get a new GPU will be frothing at the mouth looking at the specs for the rumored RTX 4060 Ti, which is poised to launch in late May, according to current rumors. The GPU is allegedly set to initially launch with 8GB of VRAM, while a 16GB variant is in the works for launch in July.

While the VRAM capacity of the initial model may be disappointing to some, you will still be able to get a slightly more future-proofed version in July. This is great news for esports gamers who play competitive titles, as at 1080p, you won’t really be needing that much more power to push those higher framerates.

This would also mean that you will get advanced features such as DLSS 3, which could push framerates further, and can even be modded into games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for a smoother experience.